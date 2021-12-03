Spotted: Sara Ali Khan in a hot appearance, Ahan Shetty in a casual attire

Today Sara Ali Khan, Ahan Shetty and many more were spotted in Mumbai. Here's what they were doing today in the city. Take a look at the photos right here.



Sara Ali Khan is known for her outfit collection. She is known to create ethnic fashion magic in whatever she wears. Today the actress was spotted at the Bigg Boss set in a simple white and red funky kurta. You can sport this look for all your evening occasions. Sara's look shall surprise all fashion lovers. She went for a subtle makeup look and left her tresses open. Her groomed brows took the major limelight.

Kabir Khan and Mini Mathur are married since 23 years. The couple was spotted at Sunny Super Sound today. Kabirs next film '83 has already hogged a lot of limelight.

Varun Dhawan was spotted at the airport today. His wife Natasha Dalal shall make her OTT debut with a web show named Say Yes To Dress India. Varun's wife came back to India post studying fashion designing from Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT) in New York.



Sonu Sood reportedly was seen at Delhi meeting Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel. The actor had come to attend an event.

Kiara Advani looked chic in her winter outfit. If you want to follow winter fashion, check out Kiara's social media feed right away.

Janhvi Kapoor was spotted outside a clinic at Bandra earlier today. She loked hot in shorts and a tank top. Also read: Deepika Padukone to Urfi Javed to Janhvi Kapoor and more spotted in Mumbai; take a look