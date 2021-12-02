  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Deepika Padukone to Urfi Javed to Janhvi Kapoor and more spotted in Mumbai; take a look

    First Published Dec 2, 2021, 10:06 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Here is your regular dose of star-spotting. The camera snapped several actors in and out of Mumbai; don't miss it

    Deepika Padukone to Urfi Javed to Janhvi Kapoor and more spotted in Mumbai; take a look RCB

    Deepika Padukone has always impressed her fans and fashion police with her traditional or western sartorial style. Today she was spotted at the Rang Mandir in Bandra.

    Deepika Padukone to Urfi Javed to Janhvi Kapoor and more spotted in Mumbai; take a look RCB

    Deepika Padukone's smiles for the camera as she gets into her car. She oozed elegance as she posed for the camera in a Sabyasachi black saree.

    Deepika Padukone to Urfi Javed to Janhvi Kapoor and more spotted in Mumbai; take a look RCB

    Tara Sutaria was spotted in a long black t-shirt and black shorts at the Mumbai airport. The actress is all set for her latest release Tarap.

    Deepika Padukone to Urfi Javed to Janhvi Kapoor and more spotted in Mumbai; take a look RCB

    Janhvi Kapoor was spotted twice in the city; first she was clicked outside her Pilates centre wearing orange shorts and a black tank-top.

    Deepika Padukone to Urfi Javed to Janhvi Kapoor and more spotted in Mumbai; take a look RCB

    Janhvi Kapoor was spotted the second time outside filmmaker Mohit Suri's office. She was in blue jeans and black-top.

    Deepika Padukone to Urfi Javed to Janhvi Kapoor and more spotted in Mumbai; take a look RCB

    Tusshar Kapoor was also one of the Bollywood actors who snapped outside the airport. He was in a blue denim jacket and white t-shirt.

    Deepika Padukone to Urfi Javed to Janhvi Kapoor and more spotted in Mumbai; take a look RCB

    Just like Janhvi Kapoor, her sister Khushi Kapoor is also a fitness freak. She was seen at the Pilates centre in Mumbai.

    Deepika Padukone to Urfi Javed to Janhvi Kapoor and more spotted in Mumbai; take a look RCB

    Sayantani Ghosh along with her bestie Barkha Bisht spotted at the Mumbai airport. Sayantani Ghosh is all set to tie the knot with Anugrah Tiwari on December 5.

    Deepika Padukone to Urfi Javed to Janhvi Kapoor and more spotted in Mumbai; take a look RCB

    Urfi Javed was clicked wearing a brown draped cut-out halter neck top with beige pants posing for the camera. Later she got trolled for the same.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Money Heist, Inside Edge 3, Bob Biswas; movies/series you should binge-watch this weekend drb

    Money Heist, Inside Edge 3, Bob Biswas; movies/series you should binge-watch this weekend

    Karan Johar slammed by Twitteratis for cropping Kangana Ranaut from the Ungli poster Here is what happened

    Karan Johar slammed by Twitteratis for cropping Kangana Ranaut from the ‘Ungli’ poster. Here is what happened

    Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif wedding: international magazine gets wedding photos right; deal signed in crores drb

    Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif wedding: international magazine gets wedding photos right; deal signed in crores

    Vijay Deverakonda' brother, Anand Deverakonda starrer Pushpaka Vimanam to soon get an OTT release drb

    Vijay Deverakonda' brother, Anand Deverakonda starrer Pushpaka Vimanam to soon get an OTT release

    Divyenndu Sharma's Mirzapur co-actor Bramha Mishra found dead at his flat in Mumbai drb

    Divyenndu Sharma's Mirzapur co-actor Bramha Mishra found dead at his flat in Mumbai

    Recent Stories

    Caught cold? Use these 5 ways to avoid catching a cold, this winter season

    Caught cold? Use these 5 ways to avoid catching a cold, this winter season

    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2021-22, Mumbai Test Preview: Team analysis, players to watch, head-to-head, pitch, probable, fantasy xi, live streaming-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2021-22, Mumbai Test: Another thriller on the cards with teams desperate for a decisive result

    ralf Rangnick era to begin with Edinson Cavani departure in January Manchester United striker wants to join Barcelona

    Rangnick era to begin with Edinson Cavani's departure? Manchester United striker wants to join Barcelona

    Money Heist, Inside Edge 3, Bob Biswas; movies/series you should binge-watch this weekend drb

    Money Heist, Inside Edge 3, Bob Biswas; movies/series you should binge-watch this weekend

    India will have 9 nuclear reactors by 2024 first will be in Haryana gcw

    India will have 9 nuclear reactors by 2024, first will be in Haryana

    Recent Videos

    Vicky Kaushal Katrina Kaif wedding here is how the bride's organic mehendi was prepared drb

    Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif wedding: Here is how the bride’s organic mehendi was prepared

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, ATK Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City FC: Des Buckingham asserts MCFC won't get carried away with 5-1 ATKMB rout (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Des Buckingham asserts MCFC won't get carried away with 5-1 ATKMB rout (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, ATKMB vs MCFC, Match Highlights (Game 14): Mumbai City FC routs ATK Mohun Bagan 5-1 (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 14): Mumbai City routs ATK Mohun Bagan 5-1 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Caught on camera: Congress leader hatches plan to get BJP MLA Vishwanath assassinated-ycb

    Caught on camera: Congress leader hatches plan to get BJP MLA Vishwanath assassinated

    Video Icon
    Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas love story: These are what dreams are made of drb

    Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas love story: This is what dreams are made of

    Video Icon