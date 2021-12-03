  • Facebook
    Tadap Twitter review: Fans compare Ahan Shetty-Tara Sutaria's film to Kabir Singh

    Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria's Tadap has been released. The film has been bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala under the Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment banner. Check out the Twitter reviews of the film here. 

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Dec 3, 2021, 3:43 PM IST
    Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria's Tadap has hit the cinema today. The romantic action drama movie was directed by Milan Luthria and is a remake of the 2018 hit Telugu film RX 100. A few days back, a special screening of the movie was held in Mumbai that was attended by many Bollywood A-listed stars like Kajol, Salman Khan, Imtiaz Ali, Jackie Shroff and many more. 

    As the film has made it to the big screen today, many netizens took to their Twitter handle to post views on Ahan Shetty's debut movie. His acting skills was applauded by netizens. One user had written that the actor had got his perfect launch like a true blue hindi star. His rage, intensity, and looks everything is on point. An amalgamation of excellent direction, good screenplay, breathtaking cinematography and scintillating music.

    Another netizen was seen comparing the movie with Kabir Singh. The person had written that the film is better than Kabir Singh and Aashiqui. The person also said that Tara Sutaria had done a good job and that Suniel Shetty would be proud of his son.

    To talk about the movie, the film has been set in Mussoorie, Uttarakhand. It is shown that Ahan as Ishana have been madly in love with Ramisa who is the daughter of a politician. Their love story takes a bad turn when he comes to know that Ramisa never loved her back but used him for her needs. This makes Ishana angry, and he becomes violent to forget Ramisa Also read: Tadap screening: Disha Patani, Abhishek Bachchan and more attend screening of Ahan Shetty's debut movie

    Apart from Ahan and Tara, the movie also has Saurabh Shukla and Kumud Mishra in important roles. The film has been bankrolled by  Sajid Nadiadwala under the Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment banner, while  Fox Star Studios is the distributor and the co-producer. Have you watched the movie? Let us know about the same. Also read: Exclusive: Rapid-fire with ‘Tadap’ stars Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria

    Last Updated Dec 3, 2021, 3:46 PM IST
    Mohanlal, Manju Warrier’s Marakkar gets leaked online on Tamilrockers; movie emerges as highest opener

    Kangana Ranaut’s car ‘attacked’ in Punjab; actor claims ‘they are farmers’. Watch

    Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif wedding: Vicky’s neighbour, Krushna Abhishek confirms the wedding; deets inside

    Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif wedding: Collector confirms wedding; says entry only to fully vaccinated guests

    Money Heist Season 5 Volume 2: Fans trigger meme fest ahead of its release; Check out

    10 SA returnees go missing in Bengaluru: BBMP chief says have mechanism to trace them

    Mohanlal, Manju Warrier’s Marakkar gets leaked online on Tamilrockers; movie emerges as highest opener

    Kangana Ranaut’s car ‘attacked’ in Punjab; actor claims ‘they are farmers’. Watch

    Yahoo's most searched personalities 2021: PM Modi tops list; Mamata Banerjee, Rahul Gandhi included

    Haryana government shuts down schools in Gurgaon, Faridabad, Sonepat, Jhajjar due to air pollution

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 15): JFC and HFC settle it out 1-1 (WATCH)

    ISL 2021-22: Bozidar Bandovic feels CFC should improve physically and tactically ahead of SCEB clash (WATCH)

    Ashes 2021-22: Milestones that can be attained

    Exclusive: Rapid-fire with ‘Tadap’ stars Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria

    Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif wedding: Here is how the bride’s organic mehendi was prepared

