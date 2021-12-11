Spotted: Katrina Kaif's brother-in-law Sunny Kaushal, Sham Kaushal, Malaika Arora in Mumbai

Katrina Kaif's brother-in-law Sunny Kaushal, Sham Kaushal, Malaika Arora and more were spotted in Mumbai. Sunny and Sham had returned from the wedding of their son Vicky Kaushal who married Katrina Kaif yesterday.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's wedding may have got over yesterday but the media's work has not. It was today that the Kaushal family was seen leaving for the Jaipur airport post three days of wedding celebrations. While Katrina and Vicky had left via a private helicopter Vicky's parents were seen at the Jaipur airport. Father and action director Sham Kaushal and son Sunny Kaushal looked at the media before taking their flight for Mumbai.



When Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora ended their 18 years-long marriage, it came as a shock to fans. Now it looks like the ex-pair has reunited for the sake of their son Arhaan. He is pursuing his studies abroad and has come down for Christmas vacation to Mumbai. They seem to have a small family reunion and were also seen hugging their son.

Sunny had given Katrina a warm welcome to their Punjabi home in the cutest way. The couple had got married at Fort Barwara's Six Senses Resort in Sawai Madhopur. Sunny had written, "Aaj dil mein ek aur ki jagah ban gayi... Welcome to the family Parjai ji" and added: "Just lots and lots of love and a lifelong of happiness to this gorgeous couple." . Bollywood pair Katrina and Vicky shall have two ceremonies to honour the faith of both the religions. Sabyasachi, who had dressed Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone, had designed Katrina's wedding lehenga. Also read: Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif wedding: Newlyweds depart for Mumbai in a chopper

Sara chose the most beautiful white gown for the music album launch of ‘Atrangi Re’, held in Mumbai. The ivory gown, which is hand-embroidered, is from designer Rahul Mishra's collection. The silk organza gown, which can transform anyone into a fashion icon in an instant, comes with a hefty price tag. After doing some investigation, it was discovered that the gown costs Rs 2,99,500. That's a significant sum of money to spend on a gown! Also read: Sara Ali Khan remembers late Sushant Singh Rajput as Kedarnath completes three years