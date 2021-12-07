  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Sara Ali Khan remembers late Sushant Singh Rajput as Kedarnath completes three years

    Sara Ali Khan did her Bollywood debut with the film Kedarnath. The actress remembered her late co-actor Sushant Singh Rajput as the movie completed three years today.

    Sara Ali Khan remembers late Sushant Singh Rajput as Kedarnath completes three years SCJ
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Dec 7, 2021, 5:12 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Sara Ali Khan's debut movie Kedarnath completed three years today. Her character Mukku had won the hearts of millions. She had taken to her social media to remember late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. He was a support for her during the making of the  Abhishek Kapoor film. 

    In the caption, she had written that three years ago, her biggest dream came true. She became an actress, and her first and most special film was released. She does not know if she will ever be able to explain how much Kedarnath means to her-  the place, the film, the memories, all of it. But today, she is really missing her Mansoor. It’s only because of Sushant’s unwavering support, selfless help, constant guidance and compassionate advice that Mukku was able to reach the hearts of the audiences. She also said that she misses Sushant forever.

    On the work front, the actress will be next seen in filmmaker Aanand L Rai’s directorial venture Atrangi Re. The movie also features Akshay Kumar and Dhanush, and shall release on Disney + Hotstar on 24th December. The movie also marks the second collaboration of Dhanush and  Aanand L Rai, after  Ranjhanaa (2013). The film has been backed by Bhushan Kumar, Colour Yellow Productions and Cape Of Good Films.

    To talk about Sara, she is known as one of the biggest fashion icons of her time. She is often seen in Mumbai wearing kurtas and winning the hearts of her fans with her simple looks. She knows to amp up style goals, and the proof of the same was the outfit she had worn at the music launch of Atrangi Re. The actress was seen wearing a pretty white gown that had hand-embroidered work and was a collection of designer Rahul Mishra. Reportedly the price of the gown is  Rs 2,99,500.

    Last Updated Dec 7, 2021, 5:12 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif's new 4BHK sea-facing Juhu flat images leaked; actress will do Grihapravesh here RCB

    Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif's new 4BHK sea-facing Juhu flat images leaked; actress will do Grihapravesh here

    Vicky Kaushal Katrina Kaif wedding Kat to fulfil mom in law wish will be seen as a typical Punjabi bride drb

    Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif wedding: Kat to fulfil mom-in-law’s wish; will be seen as a typical Punjabi bride

    Akshay Kumar opens up on priceless memories from sets of Ram Setu SCJ

    Akshay Kumar opens up on priceless memories from sets of Ram Setu

    Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal wedding: Imported fruits, vegetables are coming for the guest and more RCB

    Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal wedding: Imported fruits, vegetables to treat the guests and more

    Aishwarya Rai Bachchan signs an interesting international project, read details

    Aishwarya Rai Bachchan signs an interesting international project, read details

    Recent Stories

    England Girl dies after accidentally entangling herself in rope swing while on video call with friends-dnm

    England: Girl dies after accidentally entangling herself in rope swing while on video call with friends

    Moto G51 5G to launch on December 10 From price to specs all about it gcw

    Moto G51 5G to launch on December 10; From price to specs, all about it

    iPad Pro iPad Air 5 iPad 10 new features to include wireless charging may debut in 2022 gcw

    iPad Pro, iPad Air 5, iPad 10 new features to include wireless charging & more, may debut in 2022: Reports

    Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif's new 4BHK sea-facing Juhu flat images leaked; actress will do Grihapravesh here RCB

    Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif's new 4BHK sea-facing Juhu flat images leaked; actress will do Grihapravesh here

    Farmers protest: Centre to withdraw cases against protesters; Unions demand written assurance-dnm

    Farmers’ protest: Centre to withdraw cases against protesters; Unions demand written assurance

    Recent Videos

    Say goodbye to dark circles with these minor lifestyle changes-dnm

    Say goodbye to dark circles with these minor lifestyle changes

    Video Icon
    India first mud race film 'Muddy' to release on Dec 10, director and music composer get candid-ycb

    India's first mud race film 'Muddy' to release on Dec 10, director and music composer get candid

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, SCEB vs FCG: "Goa's high humidity makes it difficult for every player" - Jose Manuel Diaz on SC East Bengal vs FC Goa-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, SCEB vs FCG: "Goa's high humidity makes it difficult for every player" - Jose Manuel Diaz

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, JFC vs ATKMB: We have any excuses, we have to improve - Antonio Lopez Habas on ATK Mohun Bagan's loss vs Jamshedpur FC-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, JFC vs ATKMB: "We don’t have any excuses, we have to improve" - Antonio Lopez Habas

    Video Icon
    Have you used these 10 emojis that people across the world used most in 2021? Check out-dnm

    Have you used these 10 emojis that people across the world used most in 2021? Check out

    Video Icon