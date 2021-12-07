Sara Ali Khan remembers late Sushant Singh Rajput as Kedarnath completes three years

Sara Ali Khan's debut movie Kedarnath completed three years today. Her character Mukku had won the hearts of millions. She had taken to her social media to remember late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. He was a support for her during the making of the Abhishek Kapoor film.

In the caption, she had written that three years ago, her biggest dream came true. She became an actress, and her first and most special film was released. She does not know if she will ever be able to explain how much Kedarnath means to her- the place, the film, the memories, all of it. But today, she is really missing her Mansoor. It’s only because of Sushant’s unwavering support, selfless help, constant guidance and compassionate advice that Mukku was able to reach the hearts of the audiences. She also said that she misses Sushant forever.

On the work front, the actress will be next seen in filmmaker Aanand L Rai’s directorial venture Atrangi Re. The movie also features Akshay Kumar and Dhanush, and shall release on Disney + Hotstar on 24th December. The movie also marks the second collaboration of Dhanush and Aanand L Rai, after Ranjhanaa (2013). The film has been backed by Bhushan Kumar, Colour Yellow Productions and Cape Of Good Films.

To talk about Sara, she is known as one of the biggest fashion icons of her time. She is often seen in Mumbai wearing kurtas and winning the hearts of her fans with her simple looks. She knows to amp up style goals, and the proof of the same was the outfit she had worn at the music launch of Atrangi Re. The actress was seen wearing a pretty white gown that had hand-embroidered work and was a collection of designer Rahul Mishra. Reportedly the price of the gown is Rs 2,99,500.