  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif wedding: Newlyweds depart for Mumbai in a chopper

    The newly wedded couple, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have left from Jaipur to head back home to Mumbai. The couple took a chopper from Jaipur when they were snapped at the airport.

    Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif wedding: Newlyweds depart for Mumbai in a chopper drb
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Dec 10, 2021, 1:00 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Bollywood’s latest married couple on the block, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have kept everyone at their toes in regard to their wedding festivities. The two, for the longest, had not let out any official comment on either their relationship or their marriage. However, on Thursday, the couple finally shared a set of pictures on their social media handles, spreading the official word about their wedding.

    The couple had a three-day wedding celebration in Rajasthan’s Sawai Madhopur district. Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif had chosen Six Senses Fort Barwara as the venue for their wedding celebrations.

    On Friday, the two lovebirds left for Mumbai in a chopper from the Jaipur airport. As they were onboarding the chopper, they were snapped by the photographers. However, the face of neither of them is clearly visible in the photos. Katrina Kaif going towards the chopper was seen wearing a light-coloured printed salwar suit, with her hair kept open.

    Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif wedding: Newlyweds depart for Mumbai in a chopper drb

    ALSO READ: Vicky Kaushal Katrina Kaif wedding: Bride, groom look mesmerizing as sun sets in the background

    According to the reports, both have left for Mumbai. After marriage, bride Katrina will go to her in-laws' house for the first time. After performing the rituals in the house, both are expected to leave for their short and sweet honeymoon. Later, after their honeymoon, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are expected to resume shooting for their respective films.

    ALSO READ: Exclusive: Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif would secretly meet at a common friend’s place

    At the wedding, Katrina Kaif wore a red Sabyasachi lehenga. With this, she also wore jewellery which too was designed by Sabyasachi. At the same time, Vicky wore an ivory coloured sherwani with handwork on it. Vicky Kaushal’s attire for the wedding was also designed by Sabyasachi.

    Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are soon expected to resume their work. Vicky Kaushal will reportedly be reaching Indore, Madhya Pradesh on December 16 for the shooting of his upcoming film opposite Sara Ali Khan. On the other hand, Katrina will get busy with her shooting schedules for ‘Tiger 3’ opposite Salman Khan and ‘Merry Christmas’ opposite Vijay Sethupathi.

    Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif wedding: Newlyweds depart for Mumbai in a chopper drb

    Last Updated Dec 10, 2021, 1:03 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Will Jacqueline Fernandez join Salman Khan in Riyadh for Da-Bangg Tour? Here's what Khan said RCB

    Will Jacqueline Fernandez join Salman Khan in Riyadh for Da-Bangg Tour? Here's what Khan said

    The Lord of the Rings: Gollum trailer gets a precious moment at The Game Awards 2021 drb

    The Lord of the Rings: Gollum trailer bags a special moment at The Game Awards 2021

    Ranveer Singh's Film '83' in legal trouble: UAE finance firm files cheating complaint against producers RCB

    Ranveer Singh's Film '83' in legal trouble: UAE finance firm files cheating complaint against producers

    Salman Khan at Riyadh: Dabangg star shines in UAE; shares special moment (Watch) RCB

    Salman Khan at Riyadh: Dabangg star shines in UAE; shares special moment (Watch)

    Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui review: KRK calls it 'Punjabi soft porn film'; netizens think otherwise RCB

    Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui review: KRK calls it 'Punjabi soft porn film'; netizens think otherwise

    Recent Stories

    Maruti Suzuki to launch its strong hybrid vehicle in 2022 Details inside gcw

    Maruti Suzuki to launch its strong hybrid vehicle in 2022? Details inside

    Microsoft WhiteHat Jr collaborate to offer Code with Minecraft course for students gcw

    Microsoft, WhiteHat Jr collaborate to offer 'Code with Minecraft' course for students

    Will Jacqueline Fernandez join Salman Khan in Riyadh for Da-Bangg Tour? Here's what Khan said RCB

    Will Jacqueline Fernandez join Salman Khan in Riyadh for Da-Bangg Tour? Here's what Khan said

    Elon Musk wants to quit his job Check out his alternative plan gcw

    Elon Musk wants to 'quit' his job? Check out his alternative plan

    Yash Dhull to lead India in ACC U-19 Asia Cup 2021-ayh

    Yash Dhull to lead India in ACC U-19 Asia Cup 2021

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, MCFC vs JFC Match Highlights (Game 23): Mumbai City survives Jamshedpur FC test to win 4-2-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, MCFC vs JFC Match Highlights (Game 23): Mumbai City survives Jamshedpur FC test to win 4-2

    Video Icon
    ISL 2021-22, MCFC vs JFC: We want impact from every player that comes off the bench - Des Buckingham on Mumbai City's win over Jamshedpur FC-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, MCFC vs JFC: We want impact from every player that comes off the bench - Des Buckingham

    Video Icon
    New Zealand to ban cigarettes for next generation in bid to outlaw smoking by 2025

    New Zealand to ban cigarettes for next generation in bid to outlaw smoking by 2025

    Video Icon
    New variant found in India could be indigenous, has no serious impact on health: Dr CN Manjunath-ycb

    New variant found in India could be indigenous, has no serious impact on health: Dr CN Manjunath

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, MCFC vs JFC: Mumbai City will continue to play an attacking brand of football - Des Buckingham-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, MCFC vs JFC: "MCFC will continue to play an attacking brand of football" - Des Buckingham

    Video Icon