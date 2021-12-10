Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif wedding: Newlyweds depart for Mumbai in a chopper

The newly wedded couple, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have left from Jaipur to head back home to Mumbai. The couple took a chopper from Jaipur when they were snapped at the airport.

Bollywood’s latest married couple on the block, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have kept everyone at their toes in regard to their wedding festivities. The two, for the longest, had not let out any official comment on either their relationship or their marriage. However, on Thursday, the couple finally shared a set of pictures on their social media handles, spreading the official word about their wedding.

The couple had a three-day wedding celebration in Rajasthan’s Sawai Madhopur district. Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif had chosen Six Senses Fort Barwara as the venue for their wedding celebrations.

On Friday, the two lovebirds left for Mumbai in a chopper from the Jaipur airport. As they were onboarding the chopper, they were snapped by the photographers. However, the face of neither of them is clearly visible in the photos. Katrina Kaif going towards the chopper was seen wearing a light-coloured printed salwar suit, with her hair kept open.

ALSO READ: Vicky Kaushal Katrina Kaif wedding: Bride, groom look mesmerizing as sun sets in the background

According to the reports, both have left for Mumbai. After marriage, bride Katrina will go to her in-laws' house for the first time. After performing the rituals in the house, both are expected to leave for their short and sweet honeymoon. Later, after their honeymoon, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are expected to resume shooting for their respective films.

ALSO READ: Exclusive: Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif would secretly meet at a common friend’s place

At the wedding, Katrina Kaif wore a red Sabyasachi lehenga. With this, she also wore jewellery which too was designed by Sabyasachi. At the same time, Vicky wore an ivory coloured sherwani with handwork on it. Vicky Kaushal’s attire for the wedding was also designed by Sabyasachi.

Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are soon expected to resume their work. Vicky Kaushal will reportedly be reaching Indore, Madhya Pradesh on December 16 for the shooting of his upcoming film opposite Sara Ali Khan. On the other hand, Katrina will get busy with her shooting schedules for ‘Tiger 3’ opposite Salman Khan and ‘Merry Christmas’ opposite Vijay Sethupathi.