Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Spotted: Bobby Deol to Kriti Sanon; Bollywood's glamour lights up the streets of Mumbai

    First Published Dec 28, 2023, 7:39 PM IST

    Prominent celebrities such as Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, Shilpa Shetty and other were spotted in the city exuding glamour and lighting up the streets with their style.

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    These celebrities were papped by paparazzi Varinder Chawla in different areas of the city of Mumbai, as they proceeded with their usual activities.

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Rasha Thadani, the daughter of Raveena Tandon was all smiles for the camera as she was papped in Bandra. She was donning an all white outfit.

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Bobby Deol was seen posing for the paps at Bandra. He looked handsome in long beard, pulled back hair look and white T-shirt.

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Shilpa Shetty was spotted with her kids at the aiport waving at the paps. She was in a chic outfit with white denim jacket and jeans.

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Kartik Aryan was spotted outside his gym in gym attire taking selfies with his fans as paps took his picture. 

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Urfi Javed posed for tha paparazzi camera at the airport. For her look she again amazed the onlookers with unqiue style by making a stylishly cut-out jeans into her top.

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Kriti Sanon posed for the paps with her sister Nupur at the airport. Their contrasting coloured outfits complemented each other.

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Varun Dhawan was spotted at the airport looking all dapper in hot red jacket paired with maroon tees and jeans.

