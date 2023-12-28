Spotted: Bobby Deol to Kriti Sanon; Bollywood's glamour lights up the streets of Mumbai

Prominent celebrities such as Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, Shilpa Shetty and other were spotted in the city exuding glamour and lighting up the streets with their style.

Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

These celebrities were papped by paparazzi Varinder Chawla in different areas of the city of Mumbai, as they proceeded with their usual activities.

Rasha Thadani, the daughter of Raveena Tandon was all smiles for the camera as she was papped in Bandra. She was donning an all white outfit.

Bobby Deol was seen posing for the paps at Bandra. He looked handsome in long beard, pulled back hair look and white T-shirt.

Shilpa Shetty was spotted with her kids at the aiport waving at the paps. She was in a chic outfit with white denim jacket and jeans.

Kartik Aryan was spotted outside his gym in gym attire taking selfies with his fans as paps took his picture.

Urfi Javed posed for tha paparazzi camera at the airport. For her look she again amazed the onlookers with unqiue style by making a stylishly cut-out jeans into her top.

Kriti Sanon posed for the paps with her sister Nupur at the airport. Their contrasting coloured outfits complemented each other.

Varun Dhawan was spotted at the airport looking all dapper in hot red jacket paired with maroon tees and jeans.