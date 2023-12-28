Spotted: Bobby Deol to Kriti Sanon; Bollywood's glamour lights up the streets of Mumbai
Prominent celebrities such as Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, Shilpa Shetty and other were spotted in the city exuding glamour and lighting up the streets with their style.
Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla
These celebrities were papped by paparazzi Varinder Chawla in different areas of the city of Mumbai, as they proceeded with their usual activities.
Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla
Rasha Thadani, the daughter of Raveena Tandon was all smiles for the camera as she was papped in Bandra. She was donning an all white outfit.
Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla
Bobby Deol was seen posing for the paps at Bandra. He looked handsome in long beard, pulled back hair look and white T-shirt.
Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla
Shilpa Shetty was spotted with her kids at the aiport waving at the paps. She was in a chic outfit with white denim jacket and jeans.
Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla
Kartik Aryan was spotted outside his gym in gym attire taking selfies with his fans as paps took his picture.
Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla
Urfi Javed posed for tha paparazzi camera at the airport. For her look she again amazed the onlookers with unqiue style by making a stylishly cut-out jeans into her top.
Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla
Kriti Sanon posed for the paps with her sister Nupur at the airport. Their contrasting coloured outfits complemented each other.
Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla
Varun Dhawan was spotted at the airport looking all dapper in hot red jacket paired with maroon tees and jeans.