Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    SIZZLING! Tamannaah Bhatia flaunts cleavage in sexy bralette during photo shoot

    First Published Apr 9, 2023, 5:58 PM IST

    Actress Tamannaah Bhatia recently treated fans to glamorous and hot pictures, flaunting her curves, on her Instagram feed from a photoshoot for a magazine against the stunning backdrop of Sentosa Island. 

    article_image1

    Image: Tamannaah Bhatia / Instagram

    Actress Tamannaah Bhatia looks absolutely stunning as she sports a green sequin dress topped with a blazer.

    article_image2

    Image: Tamannaah Bhatia / Instagram

    The actress looks like a drop-dead-gorgeous diva in this tulle skirt that she paired with a yellow bra and sea-green earrings. 

    article_image3

    Image: Tamannaah Bhatia / Instagram

    The actress donned this stripped dress overlooking the sea with minimal makeup and a semi-dewy hairdo, looking sexy and lit.

    article_image4

    Image: Tamannaah Bhatia / Instagram

    Who says you need skin show to look hot? This orange fluffy semi-transparent dress with the actress compliments with a semi-wet look is simply ravishing. 

    article_image5

    Image: Tamannaah Bhatia / Instagram

    Semi-wavy hair, minimal nude makeup and a classic black dress give a sneak peek into her cleavage- Bhatia slays as always! 

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Uorfi Javed reveals she was physically abused, beaten by father, says 'I tried committing suicide'

    Urfi Javed reveals she was physically abused, beaten by father, says ‘I tried committing suicide’

    Are Natasha Dalal and Varun Dhawan expecting their first child? Know why they visited fertility clinic AHA

    Are Natasha Dalal and Varun Dhawan expecting their first child? Know why they visited fertility clinic

    Krushna Abhishek on his public fallout with Govinda and his wife Sunita Ahuja AHA

    Krushna Abhishek on his public fallout with Govinda and his wife Sunita Ahuja

    Abhishek Bachchan & Navya Naveli Nanda share throwback pictures of Jaya Bachchan on her 75th birthday AHA

    Abhishek Bachchan and Navya Naveli Nanda share throwback pictures of Jaya Bachchan on her 75th birthday

    Kim Kardashian featured in Drake's new song, 'Search & Rescue'? Know the inside story here AHA

    Kim Kardashian featured in Drake’s new song, 'Search & Rescue'? Know the inside story here

    Recent Stories

    'BJP has two faces for minorities; Never expected Anil Antony's joining in BJP': Shashi Tharoor anr

    BJP has two faces for minorities; Never expected Anil Antony's joining in BJP: Shashi Tharoor

    Apple may shut access to App Store Siri and others for iPhone users running older version of iOS Report gcw

    Apple may shut access to App Store, Siri and others for iPhone users running older version of iOS: Report

    football Erling Haaland bicycles his way to historic Manchester City record; Pep Guardiola puts him at Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo level-ayh

    Haaland 'bicycles' his way to historic Man City record; Guardiola compares him to Messi and Ronaldo

    Ghulam Nabi Azad EXCLUSIVE: Rahul Gandhi has links with stained businessmen Asianet News Dialogues

    Ghulam Nabi Azad EXCLUSIVE: Rahul Gandhi has links with stained businessmen

    IPL 2023: Day after defeat to CSK, glum MI stars Ishan Kishan, Tim David spotted at Mumbai airport (WATCH)-ayh

    IPL 2023: Day after defeat to CSK, glum MI stars Ishan Kishan, Tim David spotted at Mumbai airport (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands

    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing

    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind dangerous bike stunt

    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind THIS dangerous bike stunt (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    WATCH Namibian cheetah, translocated to India, gives birth to four cubs AJR

    WATCH: Namibian cheetah, translocated to India, gives birth to four cubs

    Video Icon
    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution AJR

    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution

    Video Icon