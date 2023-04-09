SIZZLING! Tamannaah Bhatia flaunts cleavage in sexy bralette during photo shoot
Actress Tamannaah Bhatia recently treated fans to glamorous and hot pictures, flaunting her curves, on her Instagram feed from a photoshoot for a magazine against the stunning backdrop of Sentosa Island.
Image: Tamannaah Bhatia / Instagram
Actress Tamannaah Bhatia looks absolutely stunning as she sports a green sequin dress topped with a blazer.
Image: Tamannaah Bhatia / Instagram
The actress looks like a drop-dead-gorgeous diva in this tulle skirt that she paired with a yellow bra and sea-green earrings.
Image: Tamannaah Bhatia / Instagram
The actress donned this stripped dress overlooking the sea with minimal makeup and a semi-dewy hairdo, looking sexy and lit.
Image: Tamannaah Bhatia / Instagram
Who says you need skin show to look hot? This orange fluffy semi-transparent dress with the actress compliments with a semi-wet look is simply ravishing.
Image: Tamannaah Bhatia / Instagram
Semi-wavy hair, minimal nude makeup and a classic black dress give a sneak peek into her cleavage- Bhatia slays as always!