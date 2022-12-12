Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Sidharth Shukla Birth Anniversary: Shehnaaz Gill shares some unseen pictures, says “I will see you again"

    First Published Dec 12, 2022, 8:27 AM IST

    Shehnaaz Gill made Sidharth Shukla's fans emotional yet again as she celebrated the late actor's birth anniversary. The singer-actress took to Instagram to share a flashback photo of Sidharth with the caption, "I shall see you again."

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Shehnaaz Gill, a former Bigg Boss competitor, paid a touching homage to her late friend, actor Sidharth Shukla, on his birthday.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    The singer-actress rushed to Instagram to share a flashback photo of Sidharth with the caption, "I shall see you again."

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Shehnaaz also cut cakes for Sidharth's birthday and shared previously unseen photos with him. We can see them holding hands in one of the photographs.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    In another photo, Shehnaaz is tenderly clutching Sidharth. SidNaaz fans were moved by Shehnaaz's gift. "Miss you Sid," one admirer remarked. I'm still watching bb13 for you." "Sidharth Shukla will always be remembered," stated another."

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Shehnaaz Gill recently attended an award ceremony in Dubai, where she was also presented with a trophy. The actress dedicated her medal to Sidharth Shukla and expressed gratitude for his presence in her life.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Shehnaaz's acceptance speech, on the other hand, moved everyone to tears. "I don't want to dedicate this to my family, friends, or team because it is my labour of love." This is mine, and it will always be mine. I'd want to thank one more individual. Thank you for being a part of my life and investing heavily in me so that I could be here today. "This is for you, Sidharth Shukla," she continued in Hindi.

    Photo Courtesy: PR Handout

    In Bigg Boss 13, viewers enjoyed his unique connection with another contender Shehnaaz Gill so much that they called them 'Sidnaaz.' The dramatic triumph in Bigg Boss 13 pushed him to the pinnacle of stardom, after which he appeared in several music videos and entered the digital realm with Broken But Beautiful.

    Getty Photos

    Sidharth Shukla was a name linked with boundless potential and possibilities. He was at the pinnacle of his profession when he died in September 2021 of a heart attack.

    Photo Courtesy: PR Handout

    Shukla was just 40 years old at the time of his death, and his passing has left a huge vacuum in the hearts of admirers that can never be replaced. 

    Photo Courtesy: PR Handout

    Sidharth Shukla was a talented actor whose career was on an unstoppable upward trajectory until fate intervened. He is survived by his mother and two sisters.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    -->

    RELATED STORIES

    Kantara total box office collections: Rishab Shetty's film turns out to be 2nd biggest Sandalwood movie after Yash's KGF 2

    Kantara total box office report: Rishab Shetty's film turns out to be 2nd biggest Sandalwood movie after KGF 2

    pro-wrestling WWE: Is The Bloodline demise beginning next Friday on SmackDown? Here is what fans feel-ayh

    WWE: Is The Bloodline's demise beginning next Friday on SmackDown? Here's what fans feel

    SHOCKING Did Nora Fatehi insult Malaika Arora on her show 'Moving In With Malaika'-WATCH THIS RBA

    SHOCKING! Did Nora Fatehi insult Malaika Arora on her show 'Moving In With Malaika'-WATCH THIS

    5 years on a journey for eternity - Virushka Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma celebrate 5th wedding anniversary; wishes pour in-ayh

    '5 years on a journey for eternity' - 'Virushka' celebrates 5th wedding anniversary; wishes pour in

    Joaquin Phoenix Joker Folie a Deux first look as Arthur Fleck is out RBA

    Joaquin Phoenix: Joker: Folie à Deux's first look as Arthur Fleck is out

    Recent Stories

    Bhupendra Patel to take oath as Gujarat CM today 20 ministers to take oath PM Modi BJP top leaders to attend ceremony gcw

    Bhupendra Patel to take oath as Gujarat CM today; PM Modi, BJP top leaders to attend ceremony

    Kantara total box office collections: Rishab Shetty's film turns out to be 2nd biggest Sandalwood movie after Yash's KGF 2

    Kantara total box office report: Rishab Shetty's film turns out to be 2nd biggest Sandalwood movie after KGF 2

    Rajinikanth 72nd Birthday: Interesting things fans should know about Thalaivar RBA

    Rajinikanth 72nd Birthday: Interesting things fans should know about Thalaivar

    pro-wrestling WWE: Is The Bloodline demise beginning next Friday on SmackDown? Here is what fans feel-ayh

    WWE: Is The Bloodline's demise beginning next Friday on SmackDown? Here's what fans feel

    Weekly Tarot Card Reading: Predictions for December 12 to December 18 AJR

    Weekly Tarot Card Reading: Predictions for December 12 to December 18

    Recent Videos

    On This Day Tangail Para drop, India's largest airborne operation 51 years ago

    Revisiting Tangail Para drop, India's largest airborne operation 51 years ago

    Video Icon
    PM Modi inaugurates Rs 8650 crore Nagpur Metro Phase 1, buys a ticket and takes a ride

    PM Modi inaugurates Rs 8,650 crore Nagpur Metro Phase 1, buys a ticket and takes a ride

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Peekay, Catchy, Hashbbc and Kavya Kirti

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Peekay, Catchy, Hashbbc and Kavya Kirti

    Video Icon
    Cyclone Mandous: Rough waves cause damage at Marina beach; houses damaged in Villupuram

    Cyclone Mandous: Rough waves cause damage at Marina beach; houses damaged in Villupuram

    Video Icon
    Gujarat Election 2022 AAP breached BJP's Gujarat fortress and became national party, says Kejriwal

    AAP breached BJP's Gujarat 'fortress'; became national party: Kejriwal

    Video Icon