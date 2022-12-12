Sidharth Shukla Birth Anniversary: Shehnaaz Gill shares some unseen pictures, says “I will see you again"

Shehnaaz Gill made Sidharth Shukla's fans emotional yet again as she celebrated the late actor's birth anniversary. The singer-actress took to Instagram to share a flashback photo of Sidharth with the caption, "I shall see you again."

Shehnaaz Gill, a former Bigg Boss competitor, paid a touching homage to her late friend, actor Sidharth Shukla, on his birthday.

The singer-actress rushed to Instagram to share a flashback photo of Sidharth with the caption, "I shall see you again."

Shehnaaz also cut cakes for Sidharth's birthday and shared previously unseen photos with him. We can see them holding hands in one of the photographs.

In another photo, Shehnaaz is tenderly clutching Sidharth. SidNaaz fans were moved by Shehnaaz's gift. "Miss you Sid," one admirer remarked. I'm still watching bb13 for you." "Sidharth Shukla will always be remembered," stated another."

Shehnaaz Gill recently attended an award ceremony in Dubai, where she was also presented with a trophy. The actress dedicated her medal to Sidharth Shukla and expressed gratitude for his presence in her life.

Shehnaaz's acceptance speech, on the other hand, moved everyone to tears. "I don't want to dedicate this to my family, friends, or team because it is my labour of love." This is mine, and it will always be mine. I'd want to thank one more individual. Thank you for being a part of my life and investing heavily in me so that I could be here today. "This is for you, Sidharth Shukla," she continued in Hindi.

In Bigg Boss 13, viewers enjoyed his unique connection with another contender Shehnaaz Gill so much that they called them 'Sidnaaz.' The dramatic triumph in Bigg Boss 13 pushed him to the pinnacle of stardom, after which he appeared in several music videos and entered the digital realm with Broken But Beautiful.

Sidharth Shukla was a name linked with boundless potential and possibilities. He was at the pinnacle of his profession when he died in September 2021 of a heart attack.

Shukla was just 40 years old at the time of his death, and his passing has left a huge vacuum in the hearts of admirers that can never be replaced.

