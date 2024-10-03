Israel rescues Yazidi woman kidnapped by ISIS in 2014 at age 11 from Gaza; WATCH reunion with family

In a significant development, Israeli security forces have successfully rescued Fawzia Amin Sido, a 21-year-old Yazidi woman who was kidnapped by ISIS at the age of 11.

In a significant development, Israeli security forces have successfully rescued Fawzia Amin Sido, a 21-year-old Yazidi woman who was kidnapped by ISIS at the age of 11. Fawzia’s harrowing journey began in 2014 when she was taken from her family in Sinjar, Iraq, amid the brutal attacks on Yazidi communities. She was subsequently trafficked to Gaza, where she was held captive by a Hamas-affiliated individual linked to ISIS.

Fawzia's rescue was announced by the foreign ministries of both Israel and Iraq, highlighting the collaborative efforts involved. Coordinated by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and supported by international actors, the operation took place through the Kerem Shalom Crossing. Fawzia’s captor was recently killed during Israeli airstrikes, which ultimately enabled her escape.

The IDF released a statement emphasizing the connection between Hamas and ISIS, stating that the operation serves as a testament to the crimes against humanity perpetrated by these terrorist organizations. They pledged to continue their efforts to dismantle such groups and secure the release of all hostages in captivity.

"After more than a decade in captivity in Gaza, a 21-year-old Yazidi woman held by a Hamas terrorist affiliated with ISIS was rescued and returned to her family in Iraq," wrote IDF in a statement on X.

"In an operation coordinated by the IDF and led by @COGAT, @USEmbassyJLM and other international actors, Fawzia Amin Sido was freed from captivity and returned home to Iraq. At 11-years-old, Fawzia was trafficked by ISIS to a Hamas terrorist in Gaza, who was presumably killed during IDF strikes. She fled to a hideout in which she was rescued in a secret mission through the Kerem Shalom Crossing," the IDF added.

"This is further proof of the connection between Hamas and ISIS, as well as the crimes against humanity committed by the terrorist organization in Gaza. We will continue to act to dismantle the Hamas-ISIS terrorist organization and free all hostages in Hamas captivity," the IDF concluded.

Fawzia’s emotional reunion with her family was shared widely, showcasing the joy and relief of a daughter finally returning home after years of torment. Jewish philanthropist Steve Maman, known as the “Jewish Schindler,” played a role in facilitating her release. He posted a video of the reunion on social media, capturing the touching moment when Fawzia embraced her mother and family in Sinjar.

“I made a promise to Fawzia that I would bring her back home to her mother in Sinjar,” Maman wrote. “To her, it seemed surreal and impossible, but not to me. Our team reunited her moments ago with her mother and family.”

Fawzia’s rescue is not just a personal triumph but a stark reminder of the ongoing plight of the Yazidi community, which faced a genocidal campaign by ISIS in 2014. Thousands were killed, and many were kidnapped, sold into slavery, or forced into lives of unimaginable suffering. The United Nations has recognized the atrocities committed against the Yazidis as genocide.

Despite the challenges, more than 3,500 Yazidis have been rescued or freed over the years, yet many remain missing. The plight of these individuals continues to resonate, as activists and organizations work tirelessly to raise awareness and support for the Yazidi community.

