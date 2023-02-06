Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani wedding: Karan Johar, Shahid Kapoor, Mira Kapoor, and other celebs

    First Published Feb 6, 2023, 10:55 AM IST

    While Kiara always preferred to keep her love life and relationship with Sidharth low-key. But now everyone is excited about their intimate lavish wedding in Jaisalmer.

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Sidharth and Kiara wedding saga is one of the most awaited ones. This upcoming wedding pictures and videos are also being waited for by their ardent #SidKiara fandom, who have loved the real-life couple ever since their hit movie Shershaah in 2021. 

    We look at the celebrities who arrived in Jaisalmer to attend the lavish destination wedding of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, which is happening on February 7, 2023, at the Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan which overlooks the entire Thar dessert.

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Karan Johar got spotted arriving at Jaisalmer airport alongside real-life Bollywood power couple Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor.

    Karan Johar looked dapper, dressed in a completely black outfit with white sports shoes and black glasses.

    Shahid Kapoor is attending the lavish star-studded wedding with his wife, Mira Kapoor. Shahid Kapoor in an all-cream-colored outfit with grey sports shoes and black glasses. His wife, Mira Kapoor, kept it casual in a white-short full-sleeved dress and a black grey lining sweater on it with black glasses on her eyes.

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Bollywood actor Armaan Jain is also attending the wedding of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani. Armaan Jain kept it casual in an all-black outfit, while his wife, Anissa Malhotra Jain, looked stunning in an all-white outfit and a grey jacket which she enhanced with the black glasses on her eyes.

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Shabina Khan got papped at the airport going to Jaisalmer. She kept it casual in an all-black outfit with glasses on her eyes.

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Sidharth Malhotra, the groom-to-be, his family members got spotted at the Jaisalmer airport. They looked excited to attend the lavish wedding and were all smiles while interacting with the paps. His nani also felt happy to come to the wedding and give blessings.

