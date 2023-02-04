Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani Wedding: Bride-to-be looks radiant while going to Jaisalmer - SEE PICS

    First Published Feb 4, 2023, 1:40 PM IST

    Ahead of the big lavish wedding, the bride-to-be Kiara Advani looked gorgeous in white and pink as she got papped while going for her nuptials to Jaisalmer.

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    While Kiara always preferred to keep her love life and relationship with Sidharth low-key. But now everyone is excited about their intimate lavish wedding in Jaisalmer. 

    Sidharth and Kiara wedding saga is one of the most awaited ones. This upcoming wedding pictures and videos are also being waited for by their ardent #SidKiara fandom, who have loved the real-life couple ever since their hit movie Shershaah in 2021.

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Finally, their big day is just two days away. Ahead of their wedding, Kiara looked breathtaking with her bride-to-be glow as she got papped at Mumbai airport.

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra's love story bloomed and started on sets of their hit film Shershaah. Since then, they have never looked back. The bride-to-be Kiara looks so pretty and mesmerizing.

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Kiara Advani looked like a sight to behold, dressed in a white top and trousers with a pink colored shawl as she got papped at Mumbai airport.

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Kiara Advani served a dose of gorgeous looks as a bride-to-be in her tastefully assembled fusion white ensemble outfit created by ace Bollywood fashion designer Manish Malhotra.

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    The actress carried a golden-colored sling bag with her and looked captivating as she left her hair open. Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani will be tying the knot on February 6 in the presence of their family members and close friends. Their pre-wedding ceremonies will include sangeet, mehendi, and haldi, which will take place on February 4 and 5.

