    Shreya Dhanwanthary SEXY Photos: Actress soars heat on Instagram in RACY black bra (PICTURES)

    First Published Apr 7, 2023, 3:39 PM IST

    Shreya Dhanwanthary, a rising star with impressive performances, made her fans sweat as her racy photoshoot pictures where she wore a BOLD black bra went viral on Instagram.

    article_image1

    Image: Shreya Dhanwanthary / Instagram

    Best-loved for her performances in Why Cheat India, Scam 1992, and The Family Man, Shreya Dhanwanthary's recent scintillating photoshoot wherein she wore a black bra inside an unbuttoned black shirt is unmissable.

    article_image2

    Image: Shreya Dhanwanthary / Instagram

    Looking downwards with a pensive look, Shreya went bold and fearless by flaunting her toned abs in an unbuttoned black shirt that looks sexy.

    article_image3

    Image: Shreya Dhanwanthary / Instagram

    Looking elsewhere and down in this monochrome picture, Shreya Dhanwanthary went gutsy as she displayed her bold black bra and tied her hair with a fish clip. Her cleavage and toned abs are also visible in the picture.
     

    article_image4

    Image: Shreya Dhanwanthary / Instagram

    Shreya gives an intense look in this picture while looking at the camera lens. Her pose is a mix of hotness and adoration as she gives confident vibes in the bold black bra visible from the unbuttoned black shirt.

    article_image5

    Image: Shreya Dhanwanthary / Instagram

    Shreya gives a vibrant smile in this picture while looking at the camera lens. Her pose is a mix of sultry and cheeky as she gives confident vibes in the unbuttoned white shirt, which displays her cleavage, and black leather pants.

    article_image6

    Image: Shreya Dhanwanthary / Instagram

    Shreya amplifies the sizzle on Instagram by giving a radiant smile in an unbuttoned white shirt which shows off her cleavage to fans and is standing sideways.

    article_image7

    Image: Shreya Dhanwanthary / Instagram

    Shreya ditches her bra in this sensual photoshoot picture and looks sizzling in her unbuttoned white shirt with no black pants beneath it and her dazzling smile.

    article_image8

    Image: Shreya Dhanwanthary / Instagram

    Shreya looks scintillating in this sensuous photoshoot monochromatic picture. The actress gives her heart-warming smile to the camera lens. She goes gutsy and brave with the unbuttoned shirt and flaunts her cleavage.

