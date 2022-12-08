Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    SHOCKING VIDEO: Ram Gopal Varma licks, kisses Ashu Reddy's feet; netizens call filmmaker ‘Disgusting'

    First Published Dec 8, 2022, 12:39 PM IST

    Ram Gopal Varma, also known as RGV, released a video of himself kissing Ashu Reddy's feet on Twitter. Ram Gopal Varma, a filmmaker, is preparing for the premiere of his next, homosexuality-themed movie titled "Dangerous."

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Popular filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma, who gave us hits like 'Rangeela', 'Satya' and 'Sarkar', recently posted a video and pictures of him sitting at the feet of actress Ashu Reddy went viral in no time. The actor Ashu Reddy's feet are being licked and kissed by Ram Gopal Varma, commonly known as RGV, in his most recent tweet, which has gone viral.
     

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    RGV released a picture from the actress's interview, and subsequently, he uploaded the entire video on his YouTube page. On December 6, RGV shared a Twitter photo where he was seen kissing Ashu Reddy's feet. Where is the DANGEROUS mark in ASHU REDDY, the tweet asked. 30-minute full video at 9.30 p.m. Afterwards, Ram Gopal Varma published the complete footage of the interview he had with the actress for his forthcoming film, "DANGEROUS." (WATCH VIDEO)
     

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    In a video that Ram Gopal released, he was seen kissing and licking Ashu Reddy's toes during the interview. The same viral video has drawn much criticism, The actress sat on the sofa while RGV was seated on the ground. The director said he was seated on the ground because he wanted to demonstrate how women should be treated. Later, Ram Gopal Varma began kissing Ashu's feet and, with her consent, even licked her toes.
     

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    And, this act of his has definitely not gone down well with netizens who lashed out at RGV calling him ‘disgusting.’ One Twitter user wrote, “Ramu what a fall man... you were not this... What have you reduced yourself to.” Many called him ’ distasteful’ and ‘disgusting’.
     

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Netizens also trolled the filmmaker and left comments like, 'Omg..what has happened to you?? Have you started making adult movies!!', 'Shameless for a Reason... why this society will go wrong...bcoz of dis type of activities only' and 'Sometimes i really feel bad for RGV, once he was one of the top directors of Indian cinema... All industry top heroes wanted to work with him.......& now'.

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Meanwhile, Apsara Rani and Naina Ganguly play lesbians in the movie "Dangerous." The movie will depict the lesbian couple's battle with society to maintain a loving marriage. Along with Hindi, the movie will also be released on December 9 in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    -->

    RELATED STORIES

    Royal experts open up on how late Queen Elizabeth would have handled the Netflix docu-series 'Harry & Meghan' vma

    Royal experts open up on how late Queen Elizabeth would have handled the Netflix docu-series 'Harry & Meghan'

    Can Malaika Arora do stand-up comedy? Will she be able to make fun of herself? Read this RBA

    Can Malaika Arora do stand-up comedy? Will she be able to make fun of herself? Read this

    Much-awaited superhero film 'Wonder Woman 3' scrapped after a day after actress Gal Gadot's Instagram Post vma

    Much-awaited superhero film 'Wonder Woman 3' scrapped after a day after actress Gal Gadot's Instagram Post

    KGF star Krishna G Rao passed away due to lung infection-report RBA

    KGF star Krishna G Rao passed away due to lung infection-report

    Ranbir Kapoor at Red Sea International Film Festival: Actor talks about his aspirations to direct a movie and more RBA

    Ranbir Kapoor at Red Sea International Film Festival: Actor talks about his aspirations to direct a movie

    Recent Stories

    Gujarat Election Result 2022 BJP sweeps the state polls Know who won who lost it gcw

    Gujarat Election Result 2022: BJP sweeps the state polls; Know who won, who lost

    BAN vs IND 2022-23: Virender Sehwag, Venkatesh Prasad slam India's outdated approach post ODI loss to Bangladesh-ayh

    BAN vs IND 2022-23: Virender Sehwag, Venkatesh Prasad slam India's 'outdated approach' post ODI loss

    Himachal Pradesh Election Result 2022 Live winner loser complete list aap congress bjp AJR

    Himachal Pradesh Election Result 2022: Know who won, who lost the polls

    Royal experts open up on how late Queen Elizabeth would have handled the Netflix docu-series 'Harry & Meghan' vma

    Royal experts open up on how late Queen Elizabeth would have handled the Netflix docu-series 'Harry & Meghan'

    Gujarat Election Result 2022: 'Creating new record as..' claims Rajnath Singh after BJP's massive lead - adt

    Gujarat Election Result 2022: 'Creating new record as..' claims Rajnath Singh after BJP's massive lead

    Recent Videos

    I have one mother at home, and ATKMB ATK Mohun Bagan is the other - Fans emotional on Indian Super League return to home venue-ayh

    'I have one mother at home, and ATKMB is the other' - Fans emotional on ISL's return to home venue

    Video Icon
    India vs Bangladesh, IND vs BAN 2022-23, Dhaka/2nd ODI: Always enjoy playing sweep shots - Shikhar Dhawan-ayh

    IND vs BAN 2022-23, 2nd ODI: 'Always enjoy playing sweep shots' - Shikhar Dhawan

    Video Icon
    Ukrainian soldier's 'Morning Pikachu Dance' goes viral, but sparks outrage

    Ukrainian soldier's 'Morning Pikachu Dance' goes viral, but sparks outrage

    Video Icon
    Singer Sonu Kakkar papped outside a dubbing studio in Mumbai - vma

    Singer Sonu Kakkar papped outside a dubbing studio in Mumbai

    Video Icon
    MCD Election 2022: Opportunity to clean up Delhi, says Arvind Kejriwal

    MCD Election 2022: Opportunity to clean up Delhi, says Arvind Kejriwal after casting vote

    Video Icon