SHOCKING VIDEO: Ram Gopal Varma licks, kisses Ashu Reddy's feet; netizens call filmmaker ‘Disgusting'

Ram Gopal Varma, also known as RGV, released a video of himself kissing Ashu Reddy's feet on Twitter. Ram Gopal Varma, a filmmaker, is preparing for the premiere of his next, homosexuality-themed movie titled "Dangerous."

Photo Courtesy: YouTube

Popular filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma, who gave us hits like 'Rangeela', 'Satya' and 'Sarkar', recently posted a video and pictures of him sitting at the feet of actress Ashu Reddy went viral in no time. The actor Ashu Reddy's feet are being licked and kissed by Ram Gopal Varma, commonly known as RGV, in his most recent tweet, which has gone viral.



Photo Courtesy: YouTube

RGV released a picture from the actress's interview, and subsequently, he uploaded the entire video on his YouTube page. On December 6, RGV shared a Twitter photo where he was seen kissing Ashu Reddy's feet. Where is the DANGEROUS mark in ASHU REDDY, the tweet asked. 30-minute full video at 9.30 p.m. Afterwards, Ram Gopal Varma published the complete footage of the interview he had with the actress for his forthcoming film, "DANGEROUS." (WATCH VIDEO)



Photo Courtesy: YouTube

In a video that Ram Gopal released, he was seen kissing and licking Ashu Reddy's toes during the interview. The same viral video has drawn much criticism, The actress sat on the sofa while RGV was seated on the ground. The director said he was seated on the ground because he wanted to demonstrate how women should be treated. Later, Ram Gopal Varma began kissing Ashu's feet and, with her consent, even licked her toes.



Photo Courtesy: YouTube

And, this act of his has definitely not gone down well with netizens who lashed out at RGV calling him ‘disgusting.’ One Twitter user wrote, “Ramu what a fall man... you were not this... What have you reduced yourself to.” Many called him ’ distasteful’ and ‘disgusting’.



Photo Courtesy: YouTube

Netizens also trolled the filmmaker and left comments like, 'Omg..what has happened to you?? Have you started making adult movies!!', 'Shameless for a Reason... why this society will go wrong...bcoz of dis type of activities only' and 'Sometimes i really feel bad for RGV, once he was one of the top directors of Indian cinema... All industry top heroes wanted to work with him.......& now'.

Photo Courtesy: YouTube