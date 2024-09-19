Shehnaaz Gill to Bhumi Pednekar: 8 Inspiring weight loss transformations in Bollywood

We are going to discuss the before and after looks of celebrities. 8 celebs won the hearts of people with their performance in B-town, their fans were surprised when they lost weight.

There are many stars in Bollywood who surprised fans with their transformation. By changing their lifestyle and focusing on weight loss, they made the impossible possible. If you also want to lose weight, then you can move forward by taking inspiration from these celebs.

Arjun Kapoor

Actor Arjun Kapoor made a significant change in weight loss before making his Bollywood debut. Kapoor was very fat before appearing in his films. But before stepping into Bollywood, he worked very hard on himself. Through heavy exercise and diet, he made his body and entered the acting world.

Adnan Sami

Singer-composer Adnan Sami's weight loss journey is nothing short of extraordinary. Sami, who once weighed over 200 kg, underwent a drastic change after bariatric surgery. He followed a strict diet and exercise regimen after surgery, after which he lost weight.

Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan was also very fat before stepping into Bollywood. Her mother used to say that she would become an actress only if she lost weight. After this she worked very hard and reduced her weight.

Shehnaaz Gill

Famous actress Shehnaaz Gill also lost weight after leaving Bigg Boss. She controlled her weight by exercising along with a healthy diet. She says that she ate everything, but reduced the quantity. Her weight loss journey affected her confidence as well as her body.

Karan Johar

Filmmaker Karan Johar has lost a lot of weight in recent years. Johar got his fitness by changing his lifestyle. He lost 17 kg in 4 months.

Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Pednekar, who is known for her roles in films like "Dum Laga Ke Haisha" and "Toilet: Ek Prem Katha", also stunned everyone by losing weight. She had to gain weight for a film. But after the movie, she lost 30 kg with the help of a fitness expert. She has lost weight through strict diet and exercise.

Parineeti Chopra

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra also lost a lot of weight. She faced a lot of criticism for her weight after stepping into Bollywood. She had a long journey to lose weight. Reduced weight through cardio, strength training and yoga along with a balanced diet.

Sonakshi Sinha

Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha made headlines for her weight loss. Along with a balanced diet, she lost weight through various exercises including cardio, weight lifting, planks, and yoga. Her transformation not only made her body beautiful, but also boosted her confidence and self-esteem. Which inspired the fans to fulfill their health and fitness targets.

