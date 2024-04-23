Shehnaaz Gill looks HOT as she drops pictures in SEXY green fur outfit

Shehnaaz Gill is unquestionably a fashion icon and every time she posts a snapshot of herself on social media, everyone is surprised.

On Tuesday, the 'Thank you for coming' actress turned to Instagram and posted a series of photos that left her fans stunned.

Shehnaaz Gill is seen flaunting her attractive avatar in the latest photos, dressed in a green fuzzy outfit.

She completed her outfit with golden earrings and black-kohled eyes. Shehnaaz captioned her photos, "Intensity is the game; allure is the name."

Shehnaaz left her hair open, wore minimal makeup with nude-shade lipstick and golden bangles that matched her outfit.

Beneath the long oversized fur, Shehnaaz wore a black net back lace bralette and long black heel boots.

Soon after the pictures were uploaded, netizens bombarded the comment section by terming Shehnaaz as the most beautiful actress.