    Shamita Shetty's birthday celebration: Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra and friends join for dinner

    First Published Feb 3, 2024, 11:36 AM IST

    On February 02, 2024, actress Shamita Shetty celebrated her 45th birthday with her family and friends.

    The 'Mohabbatein' actress did not go for a grand party but rather opted for a dinner with family and close friends. 

    Shamita Shetty, the birthday girl looked cute as she was seen in a Barbie pink off-the-shoulder dress. 

    Shilpa Shetty turned eyeballs in her all-white wrap-around shirt dress. She wore golden footwear and left her hair open. 

    Shamita, her mother, and brother-in-law Raj Kundra arrived at the restaurant together. Raj was seen in an all-black casual outfit. 

    Shamita's ' Black Widows' co-star Aamir Ali was present at her birthday dinner in a white shirt, grey jacket and blue jeans. 

    Orry also arrived at the venue in a white shirt and blue ripped jeans. His shirt read- 'Be Honest, Do You Hate Me?'

