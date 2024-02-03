Shamita Shetty's birthday celebration: Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra and friends join for dinner
On February 02, 2024, actress Shamita Shetty celebrated her 45th birthday with her family and friends.
The 'Mohabbatein' actress did not go for a grand party but rather opted for a dinner with family and close friends.
Shamita Shetty, the birthday girl looked cute as she was seen in a Barbie pink off-the-shoulder dress.
Shilpa Shetty turned eyeballs in her all-white wrap-around shirt dress. She wore golden footwear and left her hair open.
Shamita, her mother, and brother-in-law Raj Kundra arrived at the restaurant together. Raj was seen in an all-black casual outfit.
Shamita's ' Black Widows' co-star Aamir Ali was present at her birthday dinner in a white shirt, grey jacket and blue jeans.
Orry also arrived at the venue in a white shirt and blue ripped jeans. His shirt read- 'Be Honest, Do You Hate Me?'