'Shaitaan' screening: Ajay Devgn attends with son Yug, Gauahar Khan- Daisy Shah slay in outfits
The Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan-starrer horror-thriller film 'Shaitaan' is set to release in theatres on March 08, 2024.
'Shaitaan' screening
The makers of the film 'Shaitaan' held the film's screening yesterday in Mumbai and it was attended by many celebrities.
Daisy Shah
Daisy Shah attended the 'Shaitaan' film screening and was seen wearing a black top and leather pants.
Gauahar Khan
Gauahar Khan attended the Ajay Devgan-starrer film's screening and looked stunning in a red long gown.
Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan
Ajay Devgn, his son Yug, actor R Madhavan along with others happily posed for a picture perfect photograph at the film's screening.
Karan Johar
Karan Johar opted for an all-black look as he was dressed in a classy suit and black shoes. He paired his look with white glasses.
Ajay Devgn with son Yug
Ajay Devgn attended his film 'Shaitaan' screening with his son Yug and opted for blue pants and jacket.