Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Shaitaan' screening: Ajay Devgn attends with son Yug, Gauahar Khan- Daisy Shah slay in outfits

    First Published Mar 8, 2024, 10:54 AM IST

    The Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan-starrer horror-thriller film 'Shaitaan' is set to release in theatres on March 08, 2024.

    article_image1

    'Shaitaan' screening

    The makers of the film 'Shaitaan' held the film's screening yesterday in Mumbai and it was attended by many celebrities. 

    article_image2

    Daisy Shah

    Daisy Shah attended the 'Shaitaan' film screening and was seen wearing a black top and leather pants.

    article_image3

    Gauahar Khan

    Gauahar Khan attended the Ajay Devgan-starrer film's screening and looked stunning in a red long gown.

    article_image4

    Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan

    Ajay Devgn, his son Yug, actor R Madhavan along with others happily posed for a picture perfect photograph at the film's screening.

    article_image5

    Karan Johar

    Karan Johar opted for an all-black look as he was dressed in a classy suit and black shoes. He paired his look with white glasses. 

    article_image6

    Ajay Devgn with son Yug

    Ajay Devgn attended his film 'Shaitaan' screening with his son Yug and opted for blue pants and jacket.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Karataka Damanaka' REVIEW: Will Shivarajkumar, Prabhu Deva's action-packed comedy win your heart? Read RBA

    'Karataka Damanaka' REVIEW: Will Shivarajkumar, Prabhu Deva's action-packed comedy win your heart? Read

    Who was Dolly Sohi? TV actress dies at 48 after battling with Cervical Cancer RBA

    Who was Dolly Sohi? TV actress dies at 48 after battling with Cervical Cancer

    Gaami REVIEW: Is Vishwak Sen, Chandini Chowdary's movie worth your time? READ on RBA

    Gaami REVIEW: Is Vishwak Sen, Chandini Chowdary's movie worth your time? READ on

    J Baby REVIEW: Is Urvashi, Dinesh's family entertainment worth watching? Read THIS RBA

    J Baby REVIEW: Is Urvashi, Dinesh's family entertainment worth watching? Read THIS

    'Vettaiyan': Rana Daggubati joins Rajinikanth's film, shares selfie from set as shooting begins NIR

    'Vettaiyan': Rana Daggubati joins Rajinikanth's film, shares selfie from set as shooting begins

    Recent Stories

    Kerala Lottery Results Nirmala NR-370 March 08 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Nirmala NR-370 March 08 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Football ISL 2023-24: NorthEast United FC's coach Juan Pedro Benali disputes loss against Punjab FC (WATCH) osf

    ISL 2023-24: NorthEast United FC's coach Juan Pedro Benali disputes loss against Punjab FC (WATCH)

    Karnataka govt responds to public outcry, enforces ban on 'bike taxi service' vkp

    Karnataka govt responds to public outcry, enforces ban on 'bike taxi service'

    How lethal will be India's fifth generation stealth fighter jet

    How lethal will be India's fifth generation stealth fighter jet

    Bengaluru Metro: Yellow line metro's driverless train begins first trial run (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru Metro: Yellow line metro’s driverless train begins first trial run (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    BJP cheers disrupt Rahul Gandhi's yatra; Responds to 'Modi-Modi' chants in Madhya Pradesh (WATCH) AJR

    BJP cheers disrupt Rahul Gandhi's yatra; Responds to 'Modi-Modi' chants in Madhya Pradesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rameshwaram Cafe blast: New CCTV footage shows suspect entering, leaving cafe as probe continues (WATCH) vkp

    Rameshwaram Cafe blast: New CCTV footage shows suspect entering, leaving cafe as probe continues (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Indian Navy to commission MH 60R Seahawk helicopters on March 6; deployment on INS Vikramaditya

    Navy to commission MH 60R Seahawk helicopters on March 6; deployment on INS Vikramaditya (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Tenu Leke...', Salman Khan dances at Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant pre-wedding bash at Jamnagar [WATCH] ATG

    'Tenu Leke...', Salman Khan dances at Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant pre-wedding bash at Jamnagar [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Video Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh perform at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding event RBA

    Pregnant Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh perform at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash (WATCH)

    Video Icon