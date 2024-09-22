Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Shah Rukh Khan REVEALS why he kept his son's name 'AbRam'?

    In an interview, Shah Rukh Khan disclosed the reason behind keeping his youngest son's name AbRam.

    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Sep 22, 2024, 12:21 PM IST

    Shah Rukh Khan is one of Bollywood's most popular actors. He has ruled the hearts for decades. Well, the actor is blessed with three children. In an old interview, Shah Rukh Khan explained why his youngest son's name is Abram. During an encounter with fans, the Pathan actor explained why he chose the distinctive name.

    During his appearance on Rajat Sharma's Aap Ki Adalat, a fan questioned Khan why he called his youngest son AbRam and what it meant. He said, "First and foremost, Hazrat Ibrahim in Islam is known as Abraham in the Bible and Abram in Judaism. I assumed that because my wife (Gauri Khan) is Hindu and I am Muslim, we wanted our children to be secular at home. Many people objected to it, and it sparked a debate, but I believe that our home is as secular as our country."

    On the professional front, Shah Rukh Khan is now shooting King, which will reportedly include his daughter Suhana Khan and Munjya actor Abhay Verma. At the Locarno Picture Festival, Shah Rukh Khan spoke for the first time about King, saying, "It is an action drama, it is a Hindi film." It will be intriguing. I've wanted to make a film like that for about seven or eight years. We simply felt Sujoy would be the best choice since we wanted it to be emotionally correct. We're all working together to create a cool, massive, action-packed, and emotional film."

    The film 'King', starring Shah Rukh Khan, is directed by Sujoy Ghosh and will be a massive action drama. His daughter Suhana Khan also plays a key role in the film. Shah Rukh Khan once again charmed hearts throughout the world when he received the Lifetime Achievement Award at the Locarno Film Festival 2024.

