Shah Rukh Khan once said Ranveer Singh will get arrested for ‘Not Wearing Clothes’

In an old episode of Koffee With Karan, Karan Johar asks Shah Rukh Khan what his reaction would be if he heard that Ranveer Singh had been arrested.

Ranveer Singh, well-known for his eccentric and stylish wardrobe choices, is in the news again. The Bollywood hottie's nudist pictorial for Paper magazine went viral online. Although many people were thrilled with the photo session, certain people in society did not like the images.



The actor got into legal trouble by posting images on social media for allegedly "hurting the sensibilities of women and insulting their modesty." However, did you know? Shah Rukh Khan had prophesied that the 83-year-old actor will someday be jailed due to his fashion choices.

When the King of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan joined Alia Bhatt on the chat programme Koffee With Karan in 2017, an old interview of his reappeared online. SRK was asked by Karan Johar in the programme what he would think if he ever learned that Ranveer Singh had been arrested. Ranveer may be jailed for "wearing clothing and for not wearing clothes," the Raees star joked.



Social media users' opinions to the actor from Simbaa's controversial naked images were conflicted. Madhya Pradesh had protests, and people donated clothing in a box with pictures of Ranveer in front of it. As part of their Neki Ki Diwar campaign, employees of a political party in Indore also gave clothing to Ranveer.



The adored actor is receiving support from Bollywood in the meanwhile. He received support and praise for his daring picture session from Parineeti Chopra, Vaani Kapoor, and Arjun Kapoor.

A journalist had already questioned Alia Bhatt, his co-star in Gully Boy, about Ranveer's photograph, and she responded by defending him.

