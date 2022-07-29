Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Sexy video and pics: Bhojpuri actor Namrata Malla’s belly dance, sets the internet ablaze

    First Published Jul 29, 2022, 7:30 AM IST

    In the latest video, Bhojpuri actress Namrata Malla shows off some sexy bikini movies. The video has created a frenzy on social media among the fans of the actor.

    Image: Namrata Malla/Instagram

    Due to the increasing popularity of the Bhojpuri film industry, now the actors of this particular regional cinema have also become famous among the audience. One of the artists of Bhojpuri cinema, Namrata Malla is often in the news for her bold acts. She often shares her pictures and videos on social media, which her fans not only like very much, but these pictures of her also go viral on the internet. The most recent video of the actress that she shared with her fans on her Instagram handle, has been setting the internet on fire.

    Click here to watch the video.

    Image: Namrata Malla/Instagram

    In this video that Namrata Malla shared on her Instagram account, the Bhojpuri actress is seen performing belly dance. The actress is attracting everyone's attention with her slim waist in a green outfit.

    ASLO READ: Namrata Malla shows off sexy moves on Kamal Haasan's 'Pathala Pathala' song from Vikram

    Image: Namrata Malla/Instagram

    Also, in this video, Namrata is seen flaunting her toned figure. At the age of 33, the actress has kept herself quite fit.

    ALSO READ: 7 revealing bikini pictures of sexy Bhojpuri actress Namrata Malla

    Image: Namrata Malla/Instagram

    Sharing this video on Instagram, Namrata wrote in the caption, “Dancing in mood”. The video has garnered thousands of likes from her fans.

    Image: Namrata Malla/Instagram

    Several fans of Namrata Malla took to the comments section to appreciate her hot moves. One of the users called her dance “attractive” while another said how the actress does not only look glamourous in just the videos and pictures that she posted, but also in the real life.

    Image: Namrata Malla/Instagram

    Meanwhile, a few days ago, Namrata Malla shared her bikini photos on social media, which became viral on the internet. In the pictures, Namrata is seen posing in the middle of the water while donning a white shirt on a black bikini.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Ranveer Singh nude photo row Complaint filed with State Women Commission drb

    Ranveer Singh nude photo row: Complaint filed with State Women Commission

    After Karan Malhotra Sanjay Dutt pens an emotional note on Shamshera failure drb

    After Karan Malhotra, Sanjay Dutt pens an emotional note on Shamshera’s failure

    Ek Villain Returns Here is what Disha Patani Arjun Kapoor Tara Sutaria breakfast looks like drb

    Ek Villain Returns: Here’s what Disha Patani, Arjun Kapoor, Tara Sutaria’s breakfast looks like

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu purchased same house shared with ex-husband Naga Chaitanya; here's how much she paid RBA

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu purchased same house shared with ex-husband Naga Chaitanya; here's how much she paid

    Hansal Mehta Pratik Gandhi reunite for Applause Entertainment Gandhi drb

    Hansal Mehta, Pratik Gandhi reunite for Applause Entertainment’s ‘Gandhi’

    Recent Stories

    wildlife International Tiger Day 2022 history significance importance theme population in India drb

    International Tiger Day 2022 History, Significance, Importance, Theme: Things you must know about the day

    IND vs WI 2022, 1st T20I: India eyes formidable start against a luckless West Indies/Windies-ayh

    IND vs WI 2022, 1st T20I: India eyes formidable start against a luckless Windies

    Commonwealth Games, CWG 2022: Nikhat Zareen, Lovlina Borgohain handed easy draws in opening round-ayh

    CWG 2022: Nikhat Zareen, Lovlina Borgohain handed easy draws in opening round

    Astrology Daily Horoscope for July 29 2022 gcw

    Daily Horoscope for July 29, 2022: Be cautious Taurus, Gemini; lucky day for Sagittarius

    Numerology Predictions for July 29 Here s what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Predictions for July 29: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Barrister George Joseph, the Rosapoo Durai of Kallar community snt

    India@75: Barrister George Joseph, the 'Rosapoo Durai' of Kallar community

    Video Icon
    Shop Online Securely Without Punching In Card Details Every Time snt

    Shop Online Securely Without Punching In Card Details Every Time

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Batukeshwar Dutt, the revolutionary who deserved more

    India@75: Batukeshwar Dutt, the revolutionary who deserved more

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas: Story of how India gave Pakistan a bloody nose

    Kargil Vijay Diwas: How India gave Pakistan a bloody nose

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas: Honouring India's bravehearts

    Kargil Vijay Diwas Special: Honouring India's bravehearts

    Video Icon