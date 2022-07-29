Sexy video and pics: Bhojpuri actor Namrata Malla’s belly dance, sets the internet ablaze

In the latest video, Bhojpuri actress Namrata Malla shows off some sexy bikini movies. The video has created a frenzy on social media among the fans of the actor.

Due to the increasing popularity of the Bhojpuri film industry, now the actors of this particular regional cinema have also become famous among the audience. One of the artists of Bhojpuri cinema, Namrata Malla is often in the news for her bold acts. She often shares her pictures and videos on social media, which her fans not only like very much, but these pictures of her also go viral on the internet. The most recent video of the actress that she shared with her fans on her Instagram handle, has been setting the internet on fire. Click here to watch the video.

In this video that Namrata Malla shared on her Instagram account, the Bhojpuri actress is seen performing belly dance. The actress is attracting everyone's attention with her slim waist in a green outfit. ASLO READ: Namrata Malla shows off sexy moves on Kamal Haasan's 'Pathala Pathala' song from Vikram

Also, in this video, Namrata is seen flaunting her toned figure. At the age of 33, the actress has kept herself quite fit. ALSO READ: 7 revealing bikini pictures of sexy Bhojpuri actress Namrata Malla

Sharing this video on Instagram, Namrata wrote in the caption, “Dancing in mood”. The video has garnered thousands of likes from her fans.

Several fans of Namrata Malla took to the comments section to appreciate her hot moves. One of the users called her dance “attractive” while another said how the actress does not only look glamourous in just the videos and pictures that she posted, but also in the real life.

