Is Vijay Deverakonda dating Rashmika Mandanna? Ananya Panday reveals inside secrets

Without revealing much, Ananya Panday acknowledged Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda's relationship during the latest Koffee With Karan 7 episode.

One of the South's most attractive men, Vijay Deverakonda, has a sizable female fan base that is completely enamoured with him. Although Vijay's personal life is the most talked about subject, he prefers to keep things low-key and stay away from romance rumours, which occasionally make news.



Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are dating, according to his Liger co-star Ananya Panday. According to rumours, the actor has been seeing Rashmika Mandanna for a long time. The two had always rejected the rumours up to this point, but the situation has changed.

Ananya Panday obliquely hinted at the connection between Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna without officially confirming it. When Karan Johar questioned Ananya to clarify who the actors were dating, she stated of Vijay, "He is in rush...rush to meet Mika Singh's line." The celebrity just laughed it off and said, "You really think so?," noting that she was unsurprised by it.



One of the most well-known rumoured couples in Tollywood is Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda. After they appeared in films like Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade, their chemistry became well renowned.

Even though they have claimed to be "just friends," the rumours of their relationship have been fueled by their unwavering support, camaraderie, and casual encounters.

Additionally, Vijay Deverakonda admitted that Samantha is attractive. Karan Johar questioned the actor about the most attractive actress in Indian film. Vijay said "Samantha" in a hurry. Then Karan prodded her and asked if she was aware of his attraction to her.

He answered, "She is aware already, yes. We're working on a movie together." For those who are unaware, Vijay and Samantha are starring in a movie called Kushi, and their chemistry in the song's title completely captivated the public. The movie, which Shiva Nirvana is directing, will debut on Christmas.

