Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone's Pathaan, is worth watching with family? Here's what the lead star said

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's film 'Pathaan' is all set to release in just a few hours from now. It can be seen there is a lot of excitement about the movie. In a recent AskSRK session, a social media user asked whether the film can be seen with family. So here's what the star said.



Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Pathaan, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham, will be released in just one day. After nearly four years, Shah Rukh Khan returns to the big screen in full-fledged action-hero mode.



Image: Pathaan Trailer

Despite the controversy surrounding Pathaan, the box office results appear promising. In the film, Shah Rukh Khan will be the country's saviour, defeating all the baddies. Pathaan's advance booking receipts indicate that the film will be a box-office smash. Can Pathaan be seen with family?



Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Deepika Padukone's clothes in the song offended many people, particularly her saffron bikini. According to many sources, the CBFC instructed Pathaan's producers to make a few adjustments to the film, including a few cuts to the song.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Can Pathaan be watched with family?

Now, Shah Rukh Khan has responded on whether or not the film is worth seeing with family. King Khan addressed the issue in an AskSRK session on Twitter.

Photo Courtesy: Twitter

A netizen asked him if he could watch Pathaan with his family, to which King Khan replied that he had seen the film with his family and that he could as well.

Photo Courtesy: YouTube

Someone also inquired about his plans following the release of Pathaan tomorrow. He stated that he will spend time with his children.



Photo Courtesy: Twitter