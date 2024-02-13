SEXY viral photos: Malaika Arora flaunts her voluptuous body in High thigh slit gown

Bollywood diva Malaika Arora turned heads as she donned a stunning high-thigh slit gown, sending temperatures soaring. The 50-year-old fitness expert is busy with her reality show, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Bollywood diva Malaika Arora has a large fan base and never fails to wow people with her immaculate fashion sense.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Today, she has once again lit up the internet with her sizzling sexy images. Malaika drew attention with her breathtaking high-thigh cut gown, which raised temperatures.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Malaika took to Instagram to post a series of images. She didn't caption it. The photographs show her posing in a golden sequined high-thigh cut gown.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

She went for bright makeup and a voluminous haircut. She looks stunning, and admirers are responding to it. Many others sent heart emojis in the comments section.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Recently, the actress was spotted partying in Dubai with Orry and her son Arhaan. She's also posted a lot of images on social media.



Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Aside from that, Malaika Arora's romance with Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor continues to make headlines.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Malaika Arora is currently busy with her reality show, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11. She is seen as a judge in the show.

