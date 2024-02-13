Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    SEXY viral photos: Malaika Arora flaunts her voluptuous body in High thigh slit gown

    First Published Feb 13, 2024, 7:06 PM IST

    Bollywood diva Malaika Arora turned heads as she donned a stunning high-thigh slit gown, sending temperatures soaring. The 50-year-old fitness expert is busy with her reality show, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11. 

    article_image1

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Bollywood diva Malaika Arora has a large fan base and never fails to wow people with her immaculate fashion sense.

    article_image2

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Today, she has once again lit up the internet with her sizzling sexy images. Malaika drew attention with her breathtaking high-thigh cut gown, which raised temperatures.

    article_image3

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Malaika took to Instagram to post a series of images. She didn't caption it. The photographs show her posing in a golden sequined high-thigh cut gown.

    article_image4

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    She went for bright makeup and a voluminous haircut. She looks stunning, and admirers are responding to it. Many others sent heart emojis in the comments section.

    article_image5

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Recently, the actress was spotted partying in Dubai with Orry and her son Arhaan. She's also posted a lot of images on social media.
     

    article_image6

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Aside from that, Malaika Arora's romance with Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor continues to make headlines.

    article_image7

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Malaika Arora is currently busy with her reality show, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11. She is seen as a judge in the show.
     

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Valentine Day 2024 Here are some intimate experiences to share with your special someone RBA

    Valentine’s Day 2024: Here are some intimate experiences to share with your special someone

    cricket Rohit Sharma gives three-word review for '12th Fail' movie, actor Vikrant Massey reacts osf

    Rohit Sharma gives three-word review for '12th Fail' movie, actor Vikrant Massey reacts

    Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: Madhuri Dixit to join Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan's film? RBA

    Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: Madhuri Dixit to join Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan's film?

    Bramayugam: Makers change Mammootty's character name ahead of release; Check rkn

    Bramayugam: Makers change Mammootty's character name ahead of release; Check

    Ramayana Ranbir Kapoor's looks as Lord Ram finalised; actor looks minimalistic and lean- take a look RBA

    Ramayana: Ranbir Kapoor's looks as Lord Ram finalised; actor looks minimalistic and lean- take a look

    Recent Stories

    Football Happy Birthday Christian Eriksen: Top 10 quotes by the Man United star osf

    Happy Birthday Christian Eriksen: Top 10 quotes by the Man United star

    Explained: What is Russia's newest invention 'Tsar Train' to counter Ukrainian forces' advances avv

    Explained: What is Russia's newest invention ‘Tsar Train’ to counter Ukrainian forces’ advances

    BAPS temple construction wouldn't have been possible without your support: PM Modi to UAE President (WATCH) snt

    BAPS temple construction wouldn't have been possible without your support: PM Modi to UAE President (WATCH)

    Farmers protest 2.0 impact: Punjab faces 50% dip in diesel, 20% reduction in gas supply; check details AJR

    Farmers protest 2.0 impact: Punjab faces 50% dip in diesel, 20% reduction in gas supply; check details

    Football Happy Birthday Edinson Cavani: Top 10 quotes of the Football maestro osf

    Happy Birthday Edinson Cavani: Top 10 quotes of the Football maestro

    Recent Videos

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH) AJR

    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues Exclusive Interview with Arun Yogiraj, sculptor of Ram Lalla idol at Ayodhya Ram Mandir

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I put pressure on Ram Lalla for darshan; dedicated myself to God'

    Video Icon