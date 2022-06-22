Sexy videos and pictures: Ameesha Patel shows off cleavage ahead of swim time

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ameesha Patel opted for a Burberry cob-vintage bikini for her swim time. The two-piece is priced at roughly Rs 38,000.

    Ameesha Patel is one of the actresses who does not look her age one bit. The actress recently turned 46 years old. For her birthday, she went for a short birthday vacation in Bangkok, Thailand. She rang in her birthday in style with her girl gang, all of whom came together to celebrate her birthday. Interestingly, the club where Ameesha was partying with her friends, decided to play the title track of her debut film ‘Kaho Na Pyaar Hai’ which was released in 2000, starring Hrithik Roshan in the lead. Meanwhile, Ameesha, who has time and again shared her sizzling pictures in a bikini on social media, is once again at it. Given how frequent she is with her social media, you expect her to share some of her hot pictures and videos, especially if it means ‘pool time’. And true to the expectations, the ‘Gadar 2’ actress has been blessing the Instagram feeds of her fans and followers.

    The bold and beautiful actress of the Hindi film industry, Ameesha Patel shared a video of herself, dazzling in a cob-vintage check Burberry bikini. The two-piece of the iconic fashion brand is roughly priced at $480, which converts to nearly Rs 38,000 (Rs 37,545 to be precise).

    ALSO READ: (Video) Ameesha Patel shows off her sexy moves as she dances on her 46th birthday

    Sharing a post right before her swim time, Ameesha Patel put up a boomerang in the Burberry swimwear. “SUMMER TIME .. SWIM TIME 🔥🔥👙👙🏊‍♀️🏊‍♀️🏊‍♀️🏊🏊🏊‍♂️,” wrote the actor in her post which has got over 1.5 lakh likes.

    ALSO READ: 7 pics and videos that prove Ameesha Patel is hot and sexy even at 46

    Ever since Ameesha Patel posted the video of herself in the Burberry bikini, her fans and followers have been going berserk, taking to the comments section to mention how drop-dead gorgeous she looks in it.

    Apart from this, Ameesha Patel also shared another video in a pink leopard bikini, announcing that she will soon be travelling to Goa for work and also for a short vacation. Meanwhile, on the work front, she is gearing up for the release of ‘Gadar 2’ which is presently being filmed across different locations in the country.

