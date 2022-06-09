(Video) Ameesha Patel shows off her sexy moves as she dances on her 46th birthday

Ameesha Patel rang in her 46th birthday in Bangkok, Thailand. The actress posted a video of herself, showing off some sexy moves on her super hit song from her debut film.

Even at 46, Ameesha Patel has not slowed down one bit! With each passing day, Ameesha continues to look better and hotter, defying age at all times. On Thursday, Ameesha celebrated her 46th birthday, which was filled with sugar and spice, quite literally. While the sugar came from the two-tier cake she cut on her birthday, Ameesha brought the spiciness with her hotness.

Ameesha Patel is presently in Bangkok, Thailand where she is celebrating her 46th birthday with her bunch of girlfriends. The actress rang in her birthday at a nightclub where she was seen enjoying herself with her girl gang.

ALSO READ: 7 pics and videos that prove Ameesha Patel is hot and sexy even at 46

The staff at the nightclub made Ameesha Patel’s birthday a lot more special as they brought a two-tiered white cake for the birthday girl, Along with the cake, came their women staffers holding fire candles in their hands as they walked towards Ameesha. A screen was also lit with Ameesha Patel’s name in the backdrop along with a series of pictures of the actress flashing from time to time.

This and several other videos from her birthday celebrations were shared by Ameesha Patel on her Instagram handle. In almost every video that Ameesha shared on her social media, she was seen dancing and enjoying herself with her group of friends.

ALSO READ: (Video) Ameesha Patel show off her sexy side in a hot pink bikini

But, what caught our attention the most was a video where Ameesha Patel is seen showing off her sexy moves. Ameesha, who debuted with Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai in the year 2000, opposite actor Hrithik Roshan, danced on the film’s title track.

The DJ at the club seemed to have played some of Ameesha Patel’s famous songs including the very peppy and one of the super hit songs of the early 2000s, Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai. Just when the song played at the nightclub, Ameesha could not hold herself from doing the hook step while also perfectly doing the lip-sync.

Check out her sexy moves here: