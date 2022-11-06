SEXY video, pics: Malaika Arora gets trolled for wearing BOLD backless jumpsuit; what do you think-Yay or Nay?

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    First Published Nov 6, 2022, 6:09 PM IST

    On Sunday (Nov 06) Malaika Arora was seen in Bandra wearing a sexy orange backless jumpsuit. Many loved her outfit; some trolled her for flaunting her back; take a look
     

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Malaika Arora is frequently in the news because of her fashion and relationship with Arjun Kapoor. She may not appear in the movie, but the paparazzi are drawn to her because of her popularity. 

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Malaika consistently makes an impression at her airport and all around the city in her gym attire. Malaika was seen on Sunday in Mumbai's Bandra area in Mumbai. (Video)

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Malaika once more displayed her incredibly perfect body in a revealing dress. She donned an orange backless jumpsuit and carried a brown Birkin bag.  

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Malaika was seen waving her hand and posing for the photographers before getting inside the car. Many trolled her for her look, calling her "Aunty", "How she is walking ..her back is broken??". One said. "Mere ghar pe parda chori ho gaya he kisiko dikhe bolna"

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Malaika was also seen playing with her building dog called Coco. Her fans loved her looked called her hot and gorgeous. Some loved her equation with the pup, who was inside her car to take a nap.

