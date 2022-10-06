Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress Akshara Singh gets naughty with Ritesh Pandey; check out her BOLD dance-WATCH

    First Published Oct 6, 2022, 4:14 PM IST

    Bhojpuri Viral Video: An old song named Pariwar Badhega goes viral on YouTube. The song features Ritesh Pandey and Akshara Singh, and has received more than 9,579,571 views thus far. 
     

    One of the most well-known couples in the business is the Bhojpuri superstar duo of Ritesh Pandey and Akshara Singh. Their music and videos on social media are gaining popularity.

    On YouTube, an old song is regaining popularity. People were astounded by Ritesh Pandey and Akshara Singh's dancing in this song. (WATCH VIDEO)
     

    In the song, they performed an outstanding dance. This song is quickly gaining popularity on social media, and internet users like this couple's relationship.

    The song has been viewed more than 9,579,571 times on YouTube. This song's popularity is rising day by day.

    The song is sung by Ritesh Pandey-Antra Singh Priyanka, and Sumit Singh Chandravanshi writes the lyrics

    Akshara Singh is well-known among Bhojpuri movie fans. Her outstanding performance in Bhojpuri films has helped her establish her reputation. The actress's images and videos continue to make news. She is featured in the headline once more for her recent, popular YouTube video.
     

    She is also quite active on social media, always posting her photographs and videos to engage her followers. On her video, comments are ferociously made by fans.
     

