Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    SEXY photos: Rubina Dilaik sets internet on fire in black monkini with HOT plunging neckline

    First Published Feb 18, 2024, 1:58 PM IST

    TV star Rubina Dilaik recently welcomed twin girls and has shared sexy pictures on her Instagram page. She opted for minimal jewellery and some hand accessories to complete her look.

    article_image1

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Rubina Dilaik, who just had twin girls, has lit up the internet with a stunning photo. The actress, who has recovered her form, uploaded a picture in a black monokini with a plunging neckline.

    article_image2

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    She finished with a sheer shrug and wore simply sunglasses as accessories. She put her hair in a top knot and posed for the camera.
     

    article_image3

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Wondering who was behind the camera? It was none other than her beloved husband, actor Abhinav Shukla.

    article_image4

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    While some fans trolled Rubina Dilaik, many wrote in the comments section that she looked beautiful.

    article_image5

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    “Hey Rubina. There are some idiots who are being judgemental in the comments just ignore them. You’re looking extremely beautiful and pretty,” wrote one fun.

    article_image6

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Another added to Rubina Dilaik's insta post, “The way you accept your body after pregnancy is stunning.”

    article_image7

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Rubina has just given birth to twin twins, Jeeva and Edhaa. The actress has been focusing on her motherly responsibilities during her pregnancy.

    article_image8

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Rubina has started work and recently treated her followers to her new photos, which have taken the Internet by storm.

    article_image9

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Rubina just published photographs from her newest photoshoot on Instagram, showing her in a traditional avatar.

    article_image10

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Rubina completed her appearance with minimal jewellery and hand accessories. Her open, flowing hair complemented the outfit.

    article_image11

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Rubina and Abhinav had already revealed their babies' names, Jeeva and Edhaa, via a charming photo on social media. While they have yet to unveil their newborn daughters' faces, Rubina has stated that they are not identical twins.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Who was Anjana Bhowmick? Bengali actress passed away in Kolkata; Prosenjit Chatterjee, Rituparna Sengupta react RBA

    Who was Anjana Bhowmick? Bengali actress passed away in Kolkata; Prosenjit Chatterjee, Rituparna react

    Richly deserved says Shashi Tharoor as Gulzar is honoured with Jnanpith Award RBA

    'Richly deserved' says Shashi Tharoor as Gulzar is honoured with Jnanpith Award

    Eager to walk beside him... Samuthirakani on Thalapathy Vijay's political party 'Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam' RBA

    'Eager to walk beside him...' Samuthirakani on Thalapathy Vijay's political party 'Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam'

    Rajkumar Santoshi cheque bounce case: Filmmaker sentenced to 2 years in jail RBA

    Rajkumar Santoshi cheque bounce case: Filmmaker sentenced to 2 years in jail

    'Thundu': 7 reasons to watch the Biju Menon cop film NIR

    'Thundu': 7 reasons to watch the Biju Menon cop film

    Recent Stories

    cricket 'Bazball appreciates Jaisball': England applauds Jaiswal's double ton in Rajkot osf

    'Bazball appreciates Jaisball': England applauds Jaiswal's double ton in Rajkot

    Kerala: State disaster management issues advisory to public as temperature soars in state anr

    Kerala: State disaster management issues advisory to public as temperature soars in state

    Anmol Kharb makes history: Guides India to first Asian Team Championships title osf

    Anmol Kharb makes history: Guides India to first Asian Team Championships title

    Photos Alia Bhatt at Poacher London premiere actress looks stunning in Sabyasachi saree RBA

    Photos: Alia Bhatt at Poacher’s London premiere; actress looks stunning in Sabyasachi saree

    Alarming surge: Kerala's MVD warns of rise in accidents caused by minor children driving vehicles anr

    Alarming surge: Kerala's MVD warns of rise in accidents caused by minor children driving vehicles

    Recent Videos

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH) AJR

    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues Exclusive Interview with Arun Yogiraj, sculptor of Ram Lalla idol at Ayodhya Ram Mandir

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I put pressure on Ram Lalla for darshan; dedicated myself to God'

    Video Icon