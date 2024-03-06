SEXY PHOTOS: Naagin 2 star Mouni Roy shows off HOT curves in golden dress; check out Instagram post

Bollywood actress Mouni Roy turns up the heat in a sexy off-shoulder golden dress. She flaunted her curves and perfect jawline as she posed for the photo. The actress was last seen in Sultan of Delhi.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Mouni Roy needs no introduction. She became one of the highest-paid Hindi television actresses after starring in the supernatural thriller series Naagin and its sequel, Naagin 2.



In addition to her exceptional acting abilities, she is a fashion icon. She never misses an opportunity to showcase her sense of style and surprise her followers.

Furthermore, her social media account is frequently filled with intimate photos and moments with friends, particularly her husband, Suraj Nambiar.

Bollywood actress Mouni Roy continued to set the internet on fire with a new scorching snapshot that she share on her social media pages.

Mouni recently took to Instagram to share a stunning shot from her new web series, Showtime. Mouni looked stunning in her golden, shimmering gown.

She posed for the shot, showing off her curves and gorgeous jawline. Mouni Roy has gone a long way from her television start on Ekta Kapoor's Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi.

She rose to prominence following her role in Naagin. Mouni made her Bollywood debut in the 2018 film Gold, starring Akshay Kumar.

Last year, Mouni appeared in Ayan Mukerji's magnum opus, Brahmastra. She recently appeared in a song video named 'Dotara' alongside Jubin Nautiyal.

Mouni Roy last appeared in the online series Sultan of Delhi. She will soon be featured in Showtime, starring Emraan Hashmi.