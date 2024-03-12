SEXY PHOTOS: Mia Khalifa's latest pictures takes internet by storm, OnlyFans model’s fans can’t stop reacting

Mia Khalifa recently spoke out against violence at Sunday night's (March 11) 96th Academy Awards, focusing on the continuing conflict between Israel and Hamas. She recently shared some pictures; check them out

During the Gaza conflict, the former adult film actress has been an outspoken defender of Palestinians and a harsh opponent of Israel.



The most recent round of slaughter began on October 7, when Hamas launched a surprise attack on southern Israel, killing 1,200 people and taking around 250 prisoners back to Gaza.

According to Reuters and the Gaza Health Ministry, Israel's ensuing bombings and invasion have killed about 30,000 Palestinians in the region, many of whom are women and children.

With the crisis still causing controversy, a handful of Oscar guests wore pins supporting a ceasefire in Gaza. The pin had a red circle with a hand within and a black love heart on the palm.

Billie Eilish, her brother Finneas O'Connell, Riz Ahmed, Ramy Youssef, Mark Ruffalo, Ava DuVernay, and Swann Arlaud were among others who wore pins with their outfits on the night.

There were no signals of support for Israel among the attendees. According to Reuters, Hamas continues to hold around 134 of the abducted individuals.

As the Oscars aired, one viewer took to X, formerly Twitter, to bemoan the fact that no mention of the war in Gaza was made when War Is Over! emerged victorious in the Best Animated Short Film category.

The film, set in an alternate World War I, was inspired by John Lennon and Yoko Ono's 1971 classic hit "Happy Xmas (War Is Over)," a protest song against the Vietnam War.

Khalifa, who has weighed in on a number of films and shows in recent weeks, commented: "But [The] Zone of Interest did, and I think that screams the whole point." The post garnered more than 125,000 views in under four hours.