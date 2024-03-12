Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    SEXY PHOTOS: Mia Khalifa's latest pictures takes internet by storm, OnlyFans model’s fans can’t stop reacting

    First Published Mar 12, 2024, 1:18 PM IST

    Mia Khalifa recently spoke out against violence at Sunday night's (March 11) 96th Academy Awards, focusing on the continuing conflict between Israel and Hamas. She recently shared some pictures; check them out

    article_image1

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    During the Gaza conflict, the former adult film actress has been an outspoken defender of Palestinians and a harsh opponent of Israel.
     

    article_image2

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    The most recent round of slaughter began on October 7, when Hamas launched a surprise attack on southern Israel, killing 1,200 people and taking around 250 prisoners back to Gaza.

    article_image3

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    According to Reuters and the Gaza Health Ministry, Israel's ensuing bombings and invasion have killed about 30,000 Palestinians in the region, many of whom are women and children.

    article_image4

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    With the crisis still causing controversy, a handful of Oscar guests wore pins supporting a ceasefire in Gaza. The pin had a red circle with a hand within and a black love heart on the palm.

    article_image5

    Billie Eilish, her brother Finneas O'Connell, Riz Ahmed, Ramy Youssef, Mark Ruffalo, Ava DuVernay, and Swann Arlaud were among others who wore pins with their outfits on the night.

    article_image6

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    There were no signals of support for Israel among the attendees. According to Reuters, Hamas continues to hold around 134 of the abducted individuals.

    article_image7

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    As the Oscars aired, one viewer took to X, formerly Twitter, to bemoan the fact that no mention of the war in Gaza was made when War Is Over! emerged victorious in the Best Animated Short Film category.

    article_image8

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    The film, set in an alternate World War I, was inspired by John Lennon and Yoko Ono's 1971 classic hit "Happy Xmas (War Is Over)," a protest song against the Vietnam War.

    article_image9

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Khalifa, who has weighed in on a number of films and shows in recent weeks, commented: "But [The] Zone of Interest did, and I think that screams the whole point." The post garnered more than 125,000 views in under four hours.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    'Aadujeevitham': Amala Paul stuns in elegant white dress, flaunts baby bump at film's music launch NIR

    'Aadujeevitham': Amala Paul stuns in elegant white dress, flaunts baby bump at film's music launch

    Triptii Dimri shares she was heartbroken over lack of recognition for 'Laila Majnu' RKK

    Triptii Dimri shares she was heartbroken over lack of recognition for 'Laila Majnu'

    Why did not Randeep Hooda want Ankita Lokhande In Veer Savarkar? Here's what actress said RBA

    Why did not Randeep Hooda want Ankita Lokhande In Veer Savarkar? Here's what actress said

    Who damaged Dilip Kumar's ancestral home in Pakistan? Read on RBA

    Who damaged Dilip Kumar's ancestral home in Pakistan? Read on

    Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6: Who could leave the show in the first elimination? anr

    Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6: Who could leave the show in the first elimination?

    Recent Stories

    'Aadujeevitham': Amala Paul stuns in elegant white dress, flaunts baby bump at film's music launch NIR

    'Aadujeevitham': Amala Paul stuns in elegant white dress, flaunts baby bump at film's music launch

    cricket Musheer Khan smashes a brilliant century in Ranji Trophy final against Vidarbha osf

    Mumbai vs Vidarbha, Ranji Trophy final: Sarfaraz Khan's brother Musheer stuns with brilliant century (WATCH)

    Not acceptable: Thalapathy Vijay denounces CAA, calls for Tamil Nadu's opposition AJR

    'Not acceptable': Thalapathy Vijay denounces CAA, calls for Tamil Nadu's opposition

    Supreme Court directs Centre to consider special package for Kerala as one time measure amid financial crisis anr

    Supreme Court directs Centre to consider special package for Kerala as one time measure amid financial crisis

    IPL 2024: BCCI declares Rishabh Pant 'FIT' as wicketkeeper-batter for upcoming season snt

    Rishabh Pant declared 'FIT' as wicketkeeper-batter for IPL 2024; pacers Shami, Prasidh Krishna ruled out

    Recent Videos

    Navy Dornier aircraft conducts medical evacuation in Lakshadweep

    Navy Dornier aircraft conducts medical evacuation in Lakshadweep (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE A R Rahman Speaks to Asianet News on 'The Goat Life', 'Le Musk' and AI in music industry

    EXCLUSIVE! A R Rahman Speaks to Asianet News on 'The Goat Life', 'Le Musk' and AI in music industry (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi empowers rural women, distributes 1000 drones and facilitates SHG loans AJR

    PM Modi empowers rural women, distributes 1000 drones and facilitates SHG loans

    Video Icon
    Another Boeing 737 MAX incident: United Airlines plane skids off runway at Houston airport (WATCH)

    Another Boeing 737 MAX incident: United Airlines plane skids off runway at Houston airport (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi takes playful swipe at environmental ironies at National Creators Award ceremony (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi takes playful swipe at environmental ironies at National Creators Award ceremony (WATCH)

    Video Icon