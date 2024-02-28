SEXY photos: Kim Kardashian flaunts her tiny waist in Mugler corset

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    First Published Feb 28, 2024, 12:47 PM IST

    Kim Kardashian, known for her stylish choices that frequently shatter the internet, recently posted photographs on Instagram that had hearts racing once more. 

    article_image1

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    The 43-year-old "Kardashians" star showed off her slender waist and bulging hips in an extravagant Mugler corset, leaving viewers in awe of her hourglass figure and makeup-free appearance. 

    article_image2

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    The figure-hugging dress constricted her waist, emphasising her curves, and attracted similarities to a variety of people, including ex Kanye West's current wife Bianca Censori and her 6-year-old daughter Chicago West. 

    article_image3

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Not everyone has been impressed by Kim Kardashian's pictures. However, some criticised the dramatically reduced waistline. 

    article_image4

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    On said in a the comment session, "Her organs are displaced." "So cruel to the human anatomy," one person said. 

    article_image5

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Kim's picture came shortly after Anya Taylor-Joy of "Queen's Gambit" received criticism for wearing a similar silhouette to the "Dune: Part 2" premiere. 

    article_image6

    Kim Kardashian has a history of wearing excessively restricting knickers. She recently wore a different corset beneath a mermaid-inspired gown to the Maison Margiela fashion show. 

