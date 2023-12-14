Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Sexy photos: Janhvi Kapoor flaunts her hot curves in sequin backless dress; take a look

    First Published Dec 14, 2023, 10:38 AM IST

    Janhvi Kapoor will make her South debut in the upcoming film Devara. The actress just posted a slew of steamy photographs to her Instagram account.

    article_image1

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Janhvi Kapoor has a distinct fashion sense and an immaculate sense of style. The actress always manages to turn heads in traditional or ethnic attires as well as western gowns and dresses.

    article_image2

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    However, the actress' wardrobe has a special place for glittery and sequin outfits, as seen by her Instagram account. She just shared a slew of stunning photographs from her most recent session, and they quickly went viral.

    article_image3

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Janhvi posed in a backless silver sequin gown and looked absolutely stunning. She showed off her curves while also showing off her strong eye make-up, which made her eyes seem exceptionally well-defined.

    article_image4

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    A gelled hairstyle, a dark lip colour, and heavy accessories completed her appearance. She was a complete vision to see, striking the perfect combination of elegance and grace.

    article_image5

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    In the meantime, Janhvi Kapoor will be making her Telugu debut with the film Devara. On her birthday, she affirmed the same.

    article_image6

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Speaking the same, she wrote, “It is finally happening. Can’t wait to team up with my favourite Jr NTR,” accompanied by a red heart emoji in the caption.

    article_image7

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Jr NTR responded to her post with, “Welcome on board, Janhvi. Wishing you a very happy birthday … Have a fantastic one.”

    article_image8

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Janhvi recently posted a behind-the-scenes photo from the film’s set on Instagram. It has gone viral in no time. In the picture, Janhvi Kapoor can be seen wearing a blue saree with a green blouse, and sporting kohl-rimmed eyes.

    article_image9

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Her caption reads, “I miss the set, the team, and being Thangam,” along with the hashtag #Devara. Shikhar Pahariya, rumoured to be her boyfriend, commented, “Thangammmm,” in the post’s comments section.

    article_image10

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Janhvi Kapoor was last seen in Bawaal, alongside Varun Dhawan. She is known for her roles in films like Roohi, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, Ghost Stories, and GoodLuck Jerry.

    article_image11

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Janhvi Kapoor's upcoming projects include Dostana 2 and Mr And Mrs Mahi. Janhvi made her Bollywood debut with Dhadak, co-starring Ishaan Khatter.

