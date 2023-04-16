Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    SEXY PHOTOS: Jacqueline Fernandez looks dazzling in lavender crop top, thigh-high slit skirt, SEE PICS

    First Published Apr 16, 2023, 10:15 AM IST

    Actress Jacqueline Fernandez posted some brand new hot and alluring photos on her Instagram page and set the internet on an absolute meltdown. Several fans took to the comments section and poured in their admiration. 

    Jacqueline Fernandez, an actress, is a true fashionista. She never fails to wow her admirers and well-wishers with her seductive, seductive, and sizzling photographs. Lately, she posted photos of her in a lavender dress, flaunting her curves and collar bones.

    She wore a purple crop top with a matching split thigh-high skirt. She kept her hair open, applied heavy makeup, and accessorised with bare minimum jewellery pieces.

    The actress, who will next be seen opposite Sonu Sood in the upcoming movie 'Fateh', showed off her alluring collar bones as she posed sensually for the camera.

    The actress also shared an adorable picture of her where she is seen playing with her cat. Her cheerful smile, magical hair and flawless skin set the tone. Fans immediately went gaga and filled in the comments section.

