SEXY PHOTOS: Jacqueline Fernandez looks dazzling in lavender crop top, thigh-high slit skirt, SEE PICS

Actress Jacqueline Fernandez posted some brand new hot and alluring photos on her Instagram page and set the internet on an absolute meltdown. Several fans took to the comments section and poured in their admiration.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Jacqueline Fernandez, an actress, is a true fashionista. She never fails to wow her admirers and well-wishers with her seductive, seductive, and sizzling photographs. Lately, she posted photos of her in a lavender dress, flaunting her curves and collar bones.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

She wore a purple crop top with a matching split thigh-high skirt. She kept her hair open, applied heavy makeup, and accessorised with bare minimum jewellery pieces.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

The actress, who will next be seen opposite Sonu Sood in the upcoming movie 'Fateh', showed off her alluring collar bones as she posed sensually for the camera.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram