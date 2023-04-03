Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    SEXY photos: Ex-Pornstar Mia Khalifa's latest Instagram post shouldn't be MISSED

    First Published Apr 3, 2023, 4:34 PM IST

    Ex-pornstar Mia Khalifa is widely popular for her sense of humour and super sexy, bold and sensual Instagram posts and reels. Recently, she posted carousel of images from Acne studios, Miami and fans have been going crazy over her bold looks.

     

    Image: Mia Khalifa / Instagram

    Ex-pornstar Mia Khalifa looks sizzling hot in this black skirt  with a beige-coloured jacket at the Acne Sudios.

    Image: Mia Khalifa / Instagram

    I this mirror selfie, Khalifa wears a brown crop top and flaunts her perfect curves. She compliments the look with an oversized pair of shades and a golden belt. 

    Image: Mia Khalifa / Instagram

    Hotness personified, is she not? Pairing the outfit with boots, she looked like a goddess as she posed for the camera. 

    Image: Mia Khalifa / Instagram

    Peek-a-boob! Yes, she does show off a bit of that sexy cleavage in this picture. And fans were swooning right after this picture went viral within seconds. 

    Image: Mia Khalifa / Instagram

    She makes a sensation on the internet whenever she posts a picture of her in a bikini. Look at the 'pink panther' looking scorching hot!

    Image: Mia Khalifa / Instagram

    Orange is most definitely the new black here. Mia Khalifa aces this look in an orange two-piece, finishing it with a pair of classic black shade. 

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    War to have streaming rights for Shah Rukh Khan starrer pan-Indian film Jawan amplifies; read details vma

    War to have streaming rights for Shah Rukh Khan starrer pan-Indian film Jawan amplifies; read details

    Vijay beats these stars to create new record, let's know his net worth, cars, and more vma

    Vijay beats these stars to create new record, let's know his net worth, cars, and more

    Bengali actress Swastika Mukherjee being harassed by film production company? Know more AHA

    Bengali actress Swastika Mukherjee being harassed by film production company? Know more

    Kacha Badam singer Bhuban Badyakar to debut on big screen soon; read details AHA

    'Kacha Badam' singer Bhuban Badyakar to debut on big screen soon; read details

    Sherlyn Chopra opens up on 'rejection' from Bollywood directors Mahesh Bhatt and Ram Gopal Verma vma

    Sherlyn Chopra opens up on 'rejection' from Bollywood directors Mahesh Bhatt and Ram Gopal Verma

    Recent Stories

    Apple iPhone SE 4 with OLED display under works may compete against Google Pixel 7a gcw

    Apple iPhone SE 4 with OLED display under works, may compete against Google Pixel 7a

    IPL 2023: Day after RCB's win over MI, AB de Villiers spotted doing daddy duty at Mumbai airport - WATCH snt

    IPL 2023: Day after RCB's win over MI, AB de Villiers spotted doing daddy duty at Mumbai airport - WATCH

    War to have streaming rights for Shah Rukh Khan starrer pan-Indian film Jawan amplifies; read details vma

    War to have streaming rights for Shah Rukh Khan starrer pan-Indian film Jawan amplifies; read details

    Delay in salary disburse: KSRTC revokes transfer of woman conductor over badge protest anr

    Salary delay: KSRTC revokes transfer of woman conductor over badge protest

    Three more hospitals in Kerala receive NQAS certification; Check to know anr

    3 more hospitals in Kerala receive NQAS certification; Here's why it matters

    Recent Videos

    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind dangerous bike stunt

    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind THIS dangerous bike stunt (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    WATCH Namibian cheetah, translocated to India, gives birth to four cubs AJR

    WATCH: Namibian cheetah, translocated to India, gives birth to four cubs

    Video Icon
    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution AJR

    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23, Chennai/3rd ODI: Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd ODI: 'Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    Watch German embassy envoy and staff celebrate Naatu Naatu Oscar win on streets of Old Delhi

    'Naatu Naatu' in Chandni Chowk, Germany rolls out embassy challenge (Watch)

    Video Icon