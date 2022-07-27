Sexy photos: Amidst break up rumours, Disha Patani seen in a body fitting green dress
Bollywood actors Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff have reportedly ended their rumoured relationship. Amidst their split, the ‘Ek Villain Returns’ actor was seen promoting her film, wearing a green body-hugging dress.
Image: Varinder Chawla
Gossip mills are abuzz that actors Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff, who were rumoured to be dating for nearly six years, have parted their ways. The two actors are back with their relationship reportedly being ‘single’ once again. The rumours about their split started doing rounds on Wednesday morning. Amidst these rumours, Disha was seen promoting her upcoming film ‘Ek Villain Returns’ in Mumbai on Wednesday. For the promotions, Disha was seen in a tightly fitted green dress that put focus on her curves as well as showed off her cleavage.
Image: Varinder Chawla
Disha Patani has lately been busy with the promotions of Mohit Suri’s ‘Ek Villain Returns’. The film also stars actors John Abraham, Tara Sutaria and Arjun Kapoor. In the movie, Disha has been paired opposite John, while Tara will be playing the love interest of Arjun.
Image: Varinder Chawla
Meanwhile, a report in Hindustan Times that surfaced on Wednesday, while quoting a source, claimed that Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff have called it quits with their nearly six-years of relationship. The report further claimed that while the actors are now ‘single’, the reason for their break-up is not yet known.
Image: Varinder Chawla
Interestingly, days before the reports of Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff’s rumours break up emerged, the ‘Ek Villain Returns’ actor had shared a video of Tiger from his movie ‘Heropanti 2’ on her social media, giving him a massive shout-out.
Image: Varinder Chawla
Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani have often been seen taking several holidays together, especially to the Maldives. Disha is said to be very close to Tiger’s mother and sister as well. In fact, Disha, on multiple occasions, has said that Tiger is the only friend that she has in the industry. Meanwhile, Ek Villain Returns will hit the theatres on Friday and will witness a box office clash with Kiccha Sudeep’s pan-India film ‘Vikrant Rona’ which will be released on Thursday.