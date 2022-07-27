Sexy photos: Amidst break up rumours, Disha Patani seen in a body fitting green dress

Bollywood actors Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff have reportedly ended their rumoured relationship. Amidst their split, the ‘Ek Villain Returns’ actor was seen promoting her film, wearing a green body-hugging dress.

Image: Varinder Chawla

Gossip mills are abuzz that actors Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff, who were rumoured to be dating for nearly six years, have parted their ways. The two actors are back with their relationship reportedly being ‘single’ once again. The rumours about their split started doing rounds on Wednesday morning. Amidst these rumours, Disha was seen promoting her upcoming film ‘Ek Villain Returns’ in Mumbai on Wednesday. For the promotions, Disha was seen in a tightly fitted green dress that put focus on her curves as well as showed off her cleavage.

Image: Varinder Chawla

Disha Patani has lately been busy with the promotions of Mohit Suri’s ‘Ek Villain Returns’. The film also stars actors John Abraham, Tara Sutaria and Arjun Kapoor. In the movie, Disha has been paired opposite John, while Tara will be playing the love interest of Arjun. ALSO READ: Disha Patani shows off sexy cleavage, toned midriff and legs during Ek Villain Returns promotions

Image: Varinder Chawla

Meanwhile, a report in Hindustan Times that surfaced on Wednesday, while quoting a source, claimed that Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff have called it quits with their nearly six-years of relationship. The report further claimed that while the actors are now ‘single’, the reason for their break-up is not yet known. ALSO READ: Sexy video alert: Disha Patani’s racy moves will drive you crazy!

Image: Varinder Chawla

Interestingly, days before the reports of Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff’s rumours break up emerged, the ‘Ek Villain Returns’ actor had shared a video of Tiger from his movie ‘Heropanti 2’ on her social media, giving him a massive shout-out.

Image: Varinder Chawla