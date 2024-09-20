Alia Bhatt recalls Raha's first kick, reveals Ranbir's reaction; Read on

Actress Alia Bhatt is a proud mother to the adorable baby Raha Kapoor. She recently recalled the first she felt Raha's kick during her pregnancy. She also shared valuable memories from her life and thought she was not alone when she felt Raha's kick for the first time. Alia also opened up about Ranbir Kapoor's reaction to the kick.

In an interview with Allure, Alia said, “Every day is a discovery, but if I were to name three of my most precious moments, the first moment would be the first time my daughter kicked, when I felt a kick.”

Alia Bhatt's precious moments during pregnancy

During the shooting of Heart of Stone in Portugal, Alia felt the kick. She recalled, “I remember shooting for my film… and suddenly I started feeling a little something, a flutter, and I was like, ‘I am not watching anything to give me a flutter in my stomach, what is this? Is it a kick?’”

“I was filming the next day so I was in bed, ready to go to sleep, watching some content on my iPad and suddenly I started feeling a little something, a flutter, and I was like, ‘I am not watching anything to give me a flutter in my stomach, what is this? Is it a kick?’ I wasn’t sure so I waited," she added.

Alia shared, “Literally I was waiting for it to happen again but the thing is that when you want the baby to kick, the baby doesn’t kick. When you don’t expect it, the baby will kick and the moment is gone. I don’t think I slept that night, I was so excited because it was the first time I felt that I wasn’t alone, I felt there was someone with me and that was such a strange special feeling."

Ranbir Kapoor's reaction

Alia recalling Ranbir's reaction shared, “I got really excited and called up my husband immediately. He was asleep. He answered (the call) in his sleep and asked, ‘What happened?’ and I was like, ‘The baby kicked’, and he was like, ‘Ok, that’s great’. He was far away back in Bombay. I remember that moment very very clearly.”

Talking about the magical moment when Raha was born, Alia said, “I won’t forget the moment when we first heard her sound. It was unreal. When I heard her voice, I felt like I had met God or something. It was so emotional, sort of surreal. The minute she was put on to me, I just felt an immediate dam of love sort of burst open in our life and it just felt safe and it felt like my purpose had been met. I'll never ever forget that day.”

In November 2022, Alia and Ranbir welcomed their baby, Raha Kapoor. The actress also discussed how she is balancing parenthood and career. Alia will soon be seen in Jigra alongside Vedang Raina. She'll next appear in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War, alongside Ranbir and Vicky Kaushal.

