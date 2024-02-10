Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    SEXY photos: Ameesha Patel flaunts her cleavage in black bikini top from Dolce & Gabbana- see viral pics

    First Published Feb 10, 2024, 2:11 PM IST

    Bollywood actress Ameesha Patel returned to Bollywood after a long time with Gadar 2 last year. She reprised her role as Sakina, Sunny Deol's wife on-screen.

    article_image1

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Ameesha Patel is one of the most well-known celebrities, and her fashion style always draws attention.

    article_image2

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Ameesha frequently posts bold photos on her social media accounts, quickly becoming viral. Today, photographs of her in a black bikini went viral.

    article_image3

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Ameesha is seen in the images wearing a black bikini and showing off her cleavage. She is wearing shimmer-based make-up and is quite attractive.

    article_image4

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Ameesha wore a silver lehenga choli at Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's reception party. The daring choli had a low neckline, and the actress finished the outfit with huge danglers.

    article_image5

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Despite her absence from the big screen, Ameesha Patel's social media presence has earned her a large following over the years, who anxiously await videos and photographs on her feed.

    article_image6

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Ameesha returned to Bollywood after a lengthy hiatus with Gadar 2 last year. She reprised her role as Sakina from the previous film and was teamed with Sunny Deol again.

    article_image7

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Ameesha Patel's career has been challenging, with only four hits in 23 years. Despite her success in Gadar with Sunny Deol, a film starring Sunny's brother, Bobby Deol, hurt her career.

    article_image8

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Hrithik Roshan and Ameesha Patel rose to prominence with the 2000 film Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, a tremendous smash that catapulted them to immediate stardom.

    article_image9

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Ameesha's celebrity and popularity helped her get the part of Sakina in Gadar, which went on to become a huge success. She then acted in two films, Kranti and Humraaz, with Bobby Deol.

