SEXY Pictures: Mauro Icardi's ex-wife Wanda Nara flaunts cleavage, voluptuous body in black swimwear

Model and entrepreneur Wanda Nara, who created a buzz around her separation from Argentinian footballer Mauro Icardi, continues to charm her followers on Instagram with stunning photographs from her daily life.

Celebrity Wanda Nara, who announced a 'painful' end to her nine-year marriage with Argentinian footballer and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) loanee Mauro Icardi in September, continues to impress her followers with photographs from her daily life. Her latest Instagram post grabbed her fans' attention as she stunned in a black bikini and swimsuit, flaunting her curves.

"This is last season of WN @wanda.swim , this year we surpassed ourselves 🥵 Pay attention!!!!" wrote the Argentinian model in her post's caption as she dazzled in her swimwear collection. Wanda Nara owns a swimwear, sportswear and cosmetic collection and continues to enjoy her life as a public figure despite her separation from Galatasary's Mauro Icardi.

Wanda Nara, who appears as a judge on 'The Masked Singer', is known for her bold and sexy bikini photos. In this photograph, she shows off her voluptuous figure as she soaks in the sunshine with her hair neatly tied in a ponytail.

Wanda Nara left her fans gasping for breath by showing off her perfect curves in this sexy black bikini. However, a few demanded that the model post original photos, not ones that appear to be photoshopped. "Haters will say it's photoshopped 😂" noted one fan in support of the Argentinian celebrity.

In one of the photographs, Wanda Nara shows off her assets in a black bikini as she poses for the camera facing the sunlight. She accessorised her outfit with long black earrings and tied her hair in a ponytail. However, followers continued to troll her, with one stating, "Stop hiding real bodies. Tired"

