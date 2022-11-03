Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    SEXY Pictures: Mauro Icardi's ex-wife Wanda Nara flaunts cleavage, voluptuous body in black swimwear

    First Published Nov 3, 2022, 7:30 PM IST

    Model and entrepreneur Wanda Nara, who created a buzz around her separation from Argentinian footballer Mauro Icardi, continues to charm her followers on Instagram with stunning photographs from her daily life. 

    Image Credit: Wanda Nara Instagram

    Celebrity Wanda Nara, who announced a 'painful' end to her nine-year marriage with Argentinian footballer and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) loanee Mauro Icardi in September, continues to impress her followers with photographs from her daily life. Her latest Instagram post grabbed her fans' attention as she stunned in a black bikini and swimsuit, flaunting her curves.

    Image Credit: Wanda Nara Instagram

    "This is last season of WN @wanda.swim , this year we surpassed ourselves 🥵 Pay attention!!!!" wrote the Argentinian model in her post's caption as she dazzled in her swimwear collection. Wanda Nara owns a swimwear, sportswear and cosmetic collection and continues to enjoy her life as a public figure despite her separation from Galatasary's Mauro Icardi.

    Image Credit: Wanda Nara Instagram

    Wanda Nara, who appears as a judge on 'The Masked Singer', is known for her bold and sexy bikini photos. In this photograph, she shows off her voluptuous figure as she soaks in the sunshine with her hair neatly tied in a ponytail.

    Image Credit: Wanda Nara Instagram

    Wanda Nara left her fans gasping for breath by showing off her perfect curves in this sexy black bikini. However, a few demanded that the model post original photos, not ones that appear to be photoshopped. "Haters will say it's photoshopped 😂" noted one fan in support of the Argentinian celebrity.

    Image Credit: Wanda Nara Instagram

    In one of the photographs, Wanda Nara shows off her assets in a black bikini as she poses for the camera facing the sunlight. She accessorised her outfit with long black earrings and tied her hair in a ponytail. However, followers continued to troll her, with one stating, "Stop hiding real bodies. Tired"

    Image Credit: Wanda Nara Instagram

    Another hater wrote in the comment section: "The last photo is wrong look at your neck. Show yourself real . Don't show something you're not. What makes you look bad. Natural looks better. Love yourself just as you are." Regardless of the comments, the photographs show that Mauro Icardi's former wife, Wanda Nara, enjoyed her time shooting in Milan, Italy.

