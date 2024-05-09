Lifestyle

Reading to Meditation: 7 morning habits to boost intelligence in Kids

Boost your child's intelligence with these morning habits: reading, healthy breakfast, brain games, exercise, mindfulness, goal setting, and positive affirmations

Image credits: Pixabay

Reading

Encourage your child to spend some time reading in the morning. Whether it's a storybook, a newspaper article, or an educational magazine

Image credits: Pixabay

Healthy Breakfast

Ensure your child starts the day with a nutritious breakfast. A well-balanced meal provides essential nutrients that support brain function and concentration

Image credits: Pixabay

Brain Games

Incorporate fun brain-stimulating activities into their morning routine, such as puzzles, Sudoku, or word games. These activities promote cognitive development

Image credits: Pixabay

Physical Exercise

Encourage your child to engage in physical exercise or stretches in the morning. Exercise increases blood flow to the brain, improves mood, and enhances cognitive function

Image credits: Pixabay

Mindfulness or Meditation

Introduce your child to mindfulness or meditation practices in the morning to promote relaxation, reduce stress, and improve attention span and emotional regulation

Image credits: Pixabay

Goal Setting

Help your child set goals for the day or week ahead. This could be academic goals, personal goals, or goals related to extracurricular activities

Image credits: Pixabay

Positive Affirmations

Encourage your child to start the day with positive affirmations or a gratitude practice. This can help cultivate a positive mindset, boost self-esteem, and foster optimism

Image credits: Pixabay
