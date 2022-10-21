SEXY Pictures: Mauro Icardi's ex-wife Wanda Nara turns up the heat in cleavage-revealing black outfit

Model and entrepreneur Wanda Nara, who recently announced her separation from Argentinian footballer Mauro Icardi, continues to charm her followers on Instagram with stunning photographs from her daily life.

Image Credit: Wanda Nara Instagram

Model and entrepreneur Wanda Nara recently announced her separation from Argentinian footballer and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) loanee Mauro Icardi after nine years of marriage. Although rumours are rife that she is now dating rapper L'Gante, who is 13 years older than the 22-year-old model, Wanda Nara remains unfazed and continues to charm her followers with stunning photographs from her daily life. Also read: SEXY Pictures: 10 times Mauro Icardi's ex-wife Wanda Nara looked ultra-hot in cleavage-revealing outfits

Image Credit: Wanda Nara Instagram

On Thursday night, the Argentinian model, who owns a cosmetic, swimwear and sportswear collection, posted photographs of her 'last night in Buenos Aires'. Wanda Nara flaunted her well-toned body in a cleavage-revealed black outfit that left her fans stunned.

Image Credit: Wanda Nara Instagram

Mauro Icardi's former wife, Wanda Nara, wore a black Saint Laurent bikini top with a plunging neckline and paired it with black velvet pants. She accessorised her look with black heels, golden loops, a dazzling watch, a bracelet, a diamond ring and black nail paint.

Image Credit: Wanda Nara Instagram

"My last night in Buenos Aires 🖤 On my way to see the "Last Romantico" @lgante_keloke watch out, it's coming out in nothing!!! This is the NIGHT Look @eddierodriguez_23 Thank you @ysl @carolhmakeup mua @kennyspalacios Hair," Wanda Nara wrote in the caption of her post. Also see: SEXY Pictures: 10 times Mauro Icardi's ex-wife Wanda Nara looked sizzling hot in a bikini

Image Credit: Wanda Nara Instagram

Several fans of Wanda Nara, who appears as a judge on 'The Masked Singer', posted the fire emoticon in an indication that the Argentinian celebrity is looking ultra hot in the sexy black outfit.

Image Credit: Wanda Nara Instagram