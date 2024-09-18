Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    PHOTOS: Aisha Sharma sizzles in Barcelona; SEE her stunning vacation pics

    Actress and model Aisha Sharma's stunning vacation photos from Barcelona have gone viral, showcasing her bold style and captivating fans. Aisha, known for her role in "Satyameva Jayate," responded to a troll, emphasizing her heart chose Barcelona, not just money.

    article_image1
    Author
    Deepu Mohan
    First Published Sep 18, 2024, 12:59 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 18, 2024, 1:25 PM IST

    Aisha Sharma, actress and model, has been making waves on the internet with her stunning vacation photos. The younger sister of Neha Sharma, Aisha recently shared pictures from her trip to Barcelona, showcasing her bold style and captivating fans.
     

    article_image2


    In the photos, Aisha is seen posing with a bicycle, wearing a long skirt and crop top, flaunting her cleavage. Fans have been quick to react, with many calling her "hot" and "sexy."

    article_image3

    Aisha's Barcelona trip video, where she strikes a pose in a vintage-looking space, also garnered attention. The video was captioned,"“Followed my heart, it led me to Barcelona.” When a user attempted to troll her, suggesting money took her to Barcelona, not her heart, Aisha responded, "Money gives choices, but my heart chose Barcelona."

    article_image4

    This isn't the first time Aisha has shared daring photos; she frequently posts glimpses of her life and travels on social media, showcasing her fashion sense and exotic getaways.

    Aisha Sharma is best known for her role in the Bollywood movie "Satyameva Jayate". She is also a fashion icon and fitness enthusiast. 

    article_image5

    Aisha Sharma was also seen in some pictures with sister Neha Sharma.

    Meanwhile, sister Neha Sharma addressed speculation about her political debut. Neha campaigned for her father, Ajit Sharma, Congress Legislative Party leader in Bihar, in the Lok Sabha polls. Clarifying, Neha stated, "I was campaigning for my dad and not for myself. A lot of people thought that I was standing as a member of parliament. But no, that’s not for this season."

    Latest Videos
