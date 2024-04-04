Scarlett Johansson SEXY pictures: 6 times the 'Black Widow' actress showed off her HOT body

Scarlett Johansson never fails to awestruck her fans by flaunting her toned body.

Scarlett Johansson is an American actress who in 2018 and 2019 was the highest-paid actress in the world, and she has appeared on Forbes' Celebrity 100 list several times.

Time magazine named her one of the world's 100 most influential people in 2021 as her films have grossed more than $14.3 billion globally, making her the most successful box office star of all time.

Various media outlets have referred to Johansson as one of the world's most attractive women, labeling her a sex symbol.

39-year-old Scarlett Johansson is a well-known brand endorser who supports a variety of charity organizations.

Johansson has been married to comedian Colin Jost since 2020, following her divorce from actor Ryan Reynolds and businessman Romain Dauriac.

The 'Under the skin' actress has two children with her partners. One with Dauriac and the other with Jost.