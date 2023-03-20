Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Satish Kaushik prayer meet: Anupam Kher, Vidya Balan, Javed Akhtar, and others pay their last respects

    First Published Mar 20, 2023, 6:45 PM IST

     Bollywood celebrities arrived at Satish Kaushik's prayer meeting in Mumbai to offer their final respects. The actor passed away on March 9 after suffering a heart attack.

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Satish Kaushik, an actor-filmmaker, died on March 9 after a heart attack. He was reportedly in Gurugram visiting his friend and celebrating Holi when his health deteriorated, and he suffered a heart attack in the car. A post-mortem was performed before his body was sent to Mumbai. 

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Today, (March 20), Satish Kaushik’s family organized a prayer meet and pagri rasam in Mumbai, and many Bollywood celebrities arrived to pay their last respects to the late actor.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Anupam Kher was seen holding Satish Kaushik’s 10-year-old daughter Vanshika’s hands. Satish Kaushik’s wife Shashi Kaushik, was also spotted. 
     

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Vidya Balan, Boney Kapoor, Javed Akhtar, Maniesh Paul, Jackie Shroff, David Dhawan, Pankaj Kapur, Supriya Pathak, Ramesh Taurani, Sudhir Pandey, Moushumi Chatterjee, Anang Desai and many other Bollywood celebrities arrived for Satish Kaushik’s prayer meet held today. 
     

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Anupam Kher took to social media to post a sympathy message from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Satish Kaushik's family.

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    The letter was addressed to Satish Kaushik's wife, Shashi Kaushik, and PM Modi expressed his sadness over Satish Kaushik's tragic demise. PM Narendra Modi wrote in Hindi to express his sympathies to the family.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    PM Modi said, "The late Satish Kaushik was a multi-faceted personality; he made an immense contribution to Indian cinema with his talent. As a great writer, actor, filmmaker and producer, he worked in different capacities and impressed in all. He was inspirational and laid a strong foundation for his family. His loss cannot be expressed in words. He may not be in this world today, but his memories and values will live on through his family.”

