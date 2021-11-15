Sara Ali Khan sports personalised mask, pics inside

Bollywood’s young lady, Sara Ali Khan loves adding a personal touch to her outfit(s). Whether it is about a personalised bag with her name on it or a mask with her initial, Sara loves to carry personalised accessories with her.

Sara Ali Khan is quite a fashionista. Every time she has stepped out – whether to her fitness class, shopping or a casual stroll, the ‘shehzaadi’ has always kept her fashion in check. The ‘Simmba’ actress also loves to add a little touch of personalisation in her attire. And why do we say that? Well, it is pretty much evident from her mask.

Sara wore a personalised mask that had her initials – SAK on it. By the looks of it, it seemed to be a hand-woven mask with two small green and red coloured hearts at the end of her initials. Needless to say, the white mask looked cute on Sara. ALSO READ: Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor are the new best friends on the block?

This is not the first time that Sara is seen donning a personalised accessory. Sara has often been spotted with a jute bag that she carries to her gym. The bag also has a personalised touch to it; Sara’s name is printed on the bag which she flaunts at most times.

The ‘Kedarnath’ actress was snapped outside her gym in Bandra. She wore a white comfy t-shirt paired with shorts for her workout session. Sara completed the look with a black cap and braided hair. A pink colour ruffle to tie her hair, added a pop of colour to her look. ALSO READ: Saif Ali Khan, Amrita Singh's divorce: Sara Ali Khan reveals the truth behind the separation