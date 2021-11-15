  • Facebook
    Sara Ali Khan sports personalised mask, pics inside

    First Published Nov 15, 2021, 4:37 PM IST
    Bollywood’s young lady, Sara Ali Khan loves adding a personal touch to her outfit(s). Whether it is about a personalised bag with her name on it or a mask with her initial, Sara loves to carry personalised accessories with her. 

    Sara Ali Khan sports personalised mask, pics inside drb

    Sara Ali Khan is quite a fashionista. Every time she has stepped out – whether to her fitness class, shopping or a casual stroll, the ‘shehzaadi’ has always kept her fashion in check. The ‘Simmba’ actress also loves to add a little touch of personalisation in her attire. And why do we say that? Well, it is pretty much evident from her mask.

    Sara Ali Khan sports personalised mask, pics inside drb

    Sara wore a personalised mask that had her initials – SAK on it. By the looks of it, it seemed to be a hand-woven mask with two small green and red coloured hearts at the end of her initials. Needless to say, the white mask looked cute on Sara.

    ALSO READ: Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor are the new best friends on the block?

    Sara Ali Khan sports personalised mask, pics inside drb

    This is not the first time that Sara is seen donning a personalised accessory. Sara has often been spotted with a jute bag that she carries to her gym. The bag also has a personalised touch to it; Sara’s name is printed on the bag which she flaunts at most times.

    Sara Ali Khan sports personalised mask, pics inside drb

    The ‘Kedarnath’ actress was snapped outside her gym in Bandra. She wore a white comfy t-shirt paired with shorts for her workout session. Sara completed the look with a black cap and braided hair. A pink colour ruffle to tie her hair, added a pop of colour to her look.

    ALSO READ: Saif Ali Khan, Amrita Singh's divorce: Sara Ali Khan reveals the truth behind the separation

    Sara Ali Khan sports personalised mask, pics inside drb

    Recently, Sara returned from her trip to Kedarnath with her friend, actor Janhvi Kapoor. The two young actresses had a lot of fun in Uttarakhand and also took to their respective Instagram handles to share glimpses of their trip. Both, Sara and Janhvi have often been spotted together. In fact, the two also appeared together at Ranveer Singh’s television show where they had quite fun with Ranveer. Sara and Janhvi have also done a photoshoot together for a fashion magazine recently. These two have time and again shut any gossip about being rivals, and have proved to be good friends who take out time to spend together.

