Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor are the new best friends on the block?

From working out together to taking a trip down the mountains, the two contemporary actresses, Sara and Janhvi have often been spotted together, making us wonder if they are new BFFs of the film industry.

Talk about the leading ladies of the film industry in today’s times and you can’t skip the names of Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor. These two young breeds of actresses have been the talk of the town ever since they made their debut in the industry.

With their debut, talks of them being rivals had also started doing rounds. However, contrary to what everyone else thought or had to say, these two ladies have gone on to prove the opposite, making us question whether they are the new best friends of the industry or not?

Some time ago, Sara once went on to speak about their friendship to a magazine. Revealing how she has known Janhvi for years, Sara went on to say that the two have in fact hung out in Los Angeles and in Mumbai, back in the days.

Cut to present, recently, Sara and Janhvi were seen visiting the Kedarnath Temple in Uttarakhand together. Their pictures seeking blessings of Lord Kedarnath had gone viral on the net, even though Sara was trolled for visiting the temple. The two young ladies of Bollywood returned together to the B-town as they were snapped by the photographers at the airport.

And we have not yet forgotten about their workout video. Well, the two had separately gone for a vacation to the same destination. And there, a video emerged of them doing pilates together, making them the perfect ‘Pilates Girls’ that they are (Both are often spotted wearing ‘Pilates Girl’ tank tops to their workout session.)

Not simply the workout sessions but come each other's birthdays and these two actresses never skip sharing their beautiful pictures and wishing the other one nothing but good. All these things about them leave us thinking to ourselves if Sara and Janvhi are the B-town’s latest best buds?