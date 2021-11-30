  • Facebook
    Sara Ali Khan, her step brother baby Jeh and more spotted in Mumbai [PHOTOS]

    First Published Nov 30, 2021, 11:10 PM IST
    Today Sara Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's baby son Jeh and many others were snapped in Mumbai. Check out their photos right here.
     

    The trailer of Sara Ali Khan's next movie Atrangi Re opposite  Dhanush, and Akshay Kumar, has been released. It looks like her fans are in love with the trailer and have been showering her with lots of love and praise. Her performance in the trailer looks promising. Today the diva was spotted in the city heading for a jetty.

    Sara looked gorgeous in her simple and ethnic look. She was also seen posing for the cameras and was also seen wearing a mask. The Kedarnath actress was seen wearing a pink coloured kurta which she had paired with a flowy palazzo. She had applied minimal makeup and was seen leaving her tresses open. Previously also Sara was once spotted in a jetty where she was smiling, but here she had a serious look on her face. The actress was seen adhering to the COVID-19 rules and regulations as issued by the government of India. Sara completed her look with flat footwear and looked like a goddess. Also read: Also read: Sara Ali Khan says, 'I am sorry', after her security guard pushes, misbehaves with a pap [VIDEO]

    To talk about Sara, she is often seen wearing white kurtas. She looks drop-dead gorgeous in light coloured outfits. To talk about her movie Atrangi Re, reportedly, the div has a double role. She had also shared three character posters from the film that featured her along with Dhanush and Akshay. Also read: Atrangi Re Song: Sara Ali Khan does a ‘Chaka Chak’ dance at Dhanush’s engagement
     

    Mrunal Thakur will be next seen in Shahid Kapoor's movie Jersey. The movie is all set to release in December.

    Kareena and Saif just like Anushka-Virat had decided to keep their son's name and face under the wraps after he was born. Once during a conversation with Neha Dhupia on Kareena's show What Women Want, the actress had said that post the Taimur controversy,they wanted to give a surprise and reveal Jeh's face int he last minute.

