Sara Ali Khan says, 'I am sorry', after her security guard pushes, misbehaves with a pap [VIDEO]

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan is not just famous for her movies but also for her kind nature. She is often seen greeting her fans kindly, and her recent clip proves the same. The Kedarnath diva will be next seen in Atrangi Re. Lately, she was spotted by the paparazzi. In the clip, she can be seen asking about who fell down due to her security guard.

Sara was seen asking her bodyguard to apologise and say sorry to the person whom he had pushed. She had also said sorry because of her bodyguard's misbehaviour. Seeing the kind gesture, fans started praising the diva. They had written that she was very well brought up by Amrita Singh. Another fan also wrote that she has been sweet and kind, while the third wrote that her gesture was lovely.

On the work front, the actress will be next seen in Atrangi Re opposite Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. The latest song from the film was released on Youtube, where she can be seen dancing in a red-green saree and is looking sultry.

Previously, in an interview with Indian Express, the diva had spoken about Akshay Kumar. She had said that Akshay sir is one of the biggest stars in our country today; even then, he is such a humble and fun-loving person who gets such joyful energy on set. She also said that she is so privileged to have had the opportunity to work with him. Talking about her co-actor Dhanush, she said that he is an institution, a National Award-winning actor.

Talking about the running joke on set, she said that there was a time when she used to call Dhanush' thalaiva' and used to call Akshay sir' thalaiva of the north. She also said that it was just between these two thalaivas that she had tried to do some work, and she hopes that all of their combined efforts is appreciated.