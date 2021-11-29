Atrangi Re Song: Sara Ali Khan does a ‘Chaka Chak’ dance at Dhanush’s engagement

The latest song from ‘Atrangi Re’, composed by AR Rahman and sung by Shreya Ghoshal, ‘Chaka Chak’ was released on Monday.

Days after the trailer of Akshay Kumar, Dhanush and Sara Ali Khan starrer ‘Atrangi Re’ was released, the makers of the film have dropped a new song from the film, featuring Sara Ali Khan. The song titled ‘Chaka Chak’ was released on the net by the team of ‘Atrangi Re’ on Monday, November 29.

This is the first song of the Aanand L Rai directorial film, is a peppy track. Sara Ali Khan shared the song on her Instagram handle, minutes after it was released. The AR Rahman composition is sung by Shreya Ghoshal.

ALSO READ: Sara Ali Khan plays a knock-knock joke on Vicky Kaushal; here is what happened next

The video shows Sara Ali Khan dancing at the engagement ceremony of Dhanush, who plays the role of her husband in the film. The song is shot in a South Indian wedding setup. In the video, she says that she is probably the first wife who is so happy about her husband’s engagement. While Dhanush continues to perform the engagement rituals, Sara Ali Khan dances through the song. Sara Ali Khan is seen in a traditional South Indian neon green saree with a bright pink blouse.

Meanwhile, there are reports that have claimed that ‘Atrangi Re’ is the costliest Bollywood film ever which was brought by a streaming platform for a whopping price of Rs 200 crore. The film will be released on Disney Plus Hotstar.

ALSO READ: Atrangi Re Trailer: Sara Ali Khan in love with Akshay Kumar, Dhanush

‘Atrangi Re’ is a story of a girl named Rinku Suryavanshi (Sara Ali Khan), who is forcibly married to a Tamil boy, Vishu (Dhanush). The film appears to be a love triangle between Sara Ali Khan, Dhanush and Akshay Kumar. The trailer has shown the confusion that Sara Ali Khan is in, in this film – meaning she is in love with both the men.