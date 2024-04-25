Ekta Pradeep Dey secures Gold in Women's 3000m steeplechase with record time
Athlete Ekta Pradeep Dey triumphs as she clinches the gold medal in the women's 3000m steeplechase event at the 4th Asian U18 Athletics Championship in Kuwait, clocking an impressive time of 10:31.92 seconds. Her remarkable performance showcases her prowess and determination on the track, solidifying her position as a standout athlete in the field of athletics.
