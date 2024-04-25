Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Ekta Pradeep Dey secures Gold in Women's 3000m steeplechase with record time

    Athlete Ekta Pradeep Dey shines bright as she claims gold in the women's 3000m steeplechase event, setting a new record time of 10:31.92 seconds.

    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Apr 25, 2024, 8:40 PM IST

    Athlete Ekta Pradeep Dey triumphs as she clinches the gold medal in the women's 3000m steeplechase event at the 4th Asian U18 Athletics Championship in Kuwait, clocking an impressive time of 10:31.92 seconds. Her remarkable performance showcases her prowess and determination on the track, solidifying her position as a standout athlete in the field of athletics.

    more to follow...

    Last Updated Apr 25, 2024, 8:49 PM IST
